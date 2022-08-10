ATLANTA, GA—August 10, 2022— The ISSA Hygieia Network, a nonprofit community dedicated to advancing the careers of women in the cleaning industry, acquired the Highlands sales and marketing agency as a gold sponsor.

The Highlands workforce is nearly 45% female, so this initiative will give Highlands employees the opportunity to attend conferences, webinars, join the mentoring program and regional committees, and more.

“I’m pleased Highlands has joined this incredible network of industry leaders,” said Jenn McMahan, VP, Strategic Accounts, Highlands. “We look forward to connecting with and supporting women in the Jan/San community and beyond.”

About ISSA Hygieia Network

The ISSA Hygieia Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the careers of all women in the cleaning industry by providing programs, tools, and support that accelerate their careers and achieve their full potential.

About Highlands

Highlands is an international sales, marketing, and eCommerce agency dedicated to helping manufacturers grow sales in B2B and digital channels.

Since 1962, Highlands has delivered results by combining the most effective multi-channel brand advocacy strategies with world-class expertise.

