NORTHBROOK, IL — November 2, 2018 — The ISSA Hygieia Network, an ISSA Charities nonprofit organization supporting the advancement and retention of women in the cleaning industry, introduced its new mentor program and announced its 2018 award winners during the fourth annual ISSA Hygieia Network Award Ceremony. The event was held at the Omni Dallas Hotel on Tuesday, October 30, during the ISSA Show North America 2018.

“Over the last year, the ISSA Hygieia Network has worked tirelessly to create a unique, inspiring, and successful mentoring program to help women within the global cleaning industry succeed,” said Dr. Ilham Kadri, ISSA Hygieia Network chair. “Mentors have been instrumental to my career success — without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. We encourage every person within the industry to sign up to become a mentor, mentee, or both to drive change and transform lives.”

The ISSA Hygieia Network Mentoring Program facilitates professional development of women and men at any stage in their careers and in any area related to their work in the global cleaning industry. Mentors and mentees will be provided with training guides, online support, and effective mentoring tips and activities throughout the six-month mentorship. To sign up, visit www.mentoring.hygieianetwork.org.

Concluding the ceremony, the councilwomen of the ISSA Hygieia Network announced this year’s award winners in four categories:

The Hygieia Member of the Year Award, which recognizes an industry professional who has made a significant contribution to the cleaning industry, was presented to Meredith Reuben, CEO, EBP Supply Solutions, for her outstanding leadership and dedication to mentoring women in the industry.

which recognizes an industry professional who has made a significant contribution to the cleaning industry, was presented to Meredith Reuben, CEO, EBP Supply Solutions, for her outstanding leadership and dedication to mentoring women in the industry. The Rising Star of the Year Award , open to women aged 35 and under who have demonstrated a commitment to further the ideals and objectives of the ISSA Hygieia Network, was awarded to Gabriele Strano, R&D global technical service, Diversey Brazil, for her remarkable technical and leadership skills and commitment to inspiring women.

, open to women aged 35 and under who have demonstrated a commitment to further the ideals and objectives of the ISSA Hygieia Network, was awarded to Gabriele Strano, R&D global technical service, Diversey Brazil, for her remarkable technical and leadership skills and commitment to inspiring women. The Man of the Year Award , dedicated to a senior-level man who promotes the advancement of women within the global cleaning industry, went to Paul Bedborough, chief executive of C&W Services, for promoting, supporting, and celebrating diversity in the workplace.

, dedicated to a senior-level man who promotes the advancement of women within the global cleaning industry, went to Paul Bedborough, chief executive of C&W Services, for promoting, supporting, and celebrating diversity in the workplace. The Employer of the Year Award, which recognizes a company that promotes women within the organization, was awarded to Kimberly-Clark Professional for its focus on catering to the needs of women and championing women’s rights.

A Special Honors Award was given to honor the late Chris Klopper, founder and former CEO of Mulberry Marketing Communications, for his role in helping develop the ISSA Hygieia Network and his dedication to supporting women within the industry and beyond.

“The ISSA Hygieia Network will continue to recognize the talented and inspiring women and men who are passionate about driving inclusivity and diversity within the workplace,” said Kadri. “Looking ahead, the ISSA Hygieia Network is determined to create a bright and prosperous future where mentors and mentees learn from one another and leave a positive impact not only on the industry, but the entire world.”

Named after the Greek goddess of cleaning and hygiene, the ISSA Hygieia Network is an international community dedicated to the advancement and retention of women in all branches and at all levels of the global cleaning industry. For more information, visit www.hygieianetwork.org.