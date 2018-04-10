NORTHBROOK, IL — April 9, 2018 — Mike Gies was recently named executive director of ISSA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association.

“We are looking to take the ISSA Foundation to the next level, to make it more meaningful and expand the opportunities and benefits it offers our membership, the industry, and the communities in which we work and live, “ISSA Executive Director John Barrett said in a release. “To do this, we need a talented, experienced leader to help us refocus our efforts. Given his obvious leadership skills and proven track record in both the profit and nonprofit arena, Mike is clearly the man for this job.”

Gies has spent the last decade as consultant to independent organizations, executing strategic planning, implementing custom programs, performing financial analyses, assessing and managing brads, educating organization leaders, working with large-scale fundraising, and much more. During this time, he aided both small proprietorships and billion-dollar international organizations alike. Prior to this work, Gies served in various executive management roles at Woodhead Industries.

At the ISSA Foundation, Gies will work to achieve its mission, “Investing in Tomorrow,” by helping the division develop its expansion strategy. His duties will include:

Building new long-term partnerships,

Developing and executing plans for the foundation’s organization and operations,

Growing its programs, including the Cleaning for a Reason branch and scholarships and internships program,

Working closely with the boards of directors to spearhead fundraising initiatives,

Interacting with the ISSA Finance Committee to ensure the foundation operates on a sound financial and budgetary basis.

Gies said of his new role, “As the worldwide cleaning industry association, ISSA is uniquely positioned to make a positive and meaningful impact on the well being of our society… I look forward to growing the ISSA Foundation by partnering with the large and growing ISSA constituency and through the foundation’s charitable programs, contributing to ISSA’s mission to ‘Change the Way the World Views Cleaning.’”