NORTHBROOK, Ill.—June 15, 2020— ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, has been certified as a Great Place to Work April 2020-April 2021 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Great Place to Work certification is based on meeting or exceeding long-established benchmarks for company culture, best practices, and employee satisfaction. The certification process includes anonymous employee surveys on a variety of workplace metrics, as well as submission of a cultural brief that details the company’s internal programs and practices.

According to the survey’s results, 98% of employees at ISSA reported they are “given a lot of responsibility” and “people care about each other here.” Additionally, 95% of the association’s staff “felt welcome when they joined” and 93% are “proud to tell others they work here.”

“We offer a culture of acceptance, respect, and opportunity to grow and learn,” said Julie Christie, ISSA director of human resources. “Employees also enjoy rich benefits and they are proud to be a part of our mission to change the way the world views cleaning.”

For more information on ISSA’s Great Place to Work certification visit the Great Place to Work website.

ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association serves more than 9,200 company members, including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, building-service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. For more information, visit www.issa.com.