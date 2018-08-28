NORTHBROOK, IL — August 28, 2018 — ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, will present ISSA distinguished awards during the ISSA Show North America 2018.

At the show, which takes place October 29 through November 1 in Dallas, ISSA will award the following high achievers of the professional cleaning industry:

Debbie Sardone, CEO and founder of Buckets & Bows Maid Service will receive the Jack D. Ramaley Industry Distinguished Service Award. The award may be conferred by the board to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service to the cleaning and maintenance industry through their innovation, professionalism, leadership, elevation of industry standards, promotion of the Association’s growth and development, unselfish dedication without personal gain, and emulation of the ISSA Code of Ethics.

Laddi Frisinger, business development professional for Angel/Cotton Associates Inc. will receive the Manufacturer Representatives’ Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes a person within the industry who has had a positive impact on the industry and the association and who has been supportive of manufacturer representatives. This award is presented on behalf of all independent manufacturer representatives.

Jerry Mitchell, formerly of Jerry Mitchell Associates, will receive this year’s ISSA Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award. This award honors an individual who, in the opinion of the ISSA board, deserves recognition for substantial contributions to the advancement of the industry and/or to ISSA over a significant time period. Mitchel was named the 2017 winner but was unable to attend due to health issues.