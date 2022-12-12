The cleaning industry has a big year ahead of it, and industry leaders are happily weighing in on the future of the industry, the future of ISSA, and the 100-year anniversary in 2023—including Brock Tully. Brock Tully is a vice president of Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene and serves as the Canada Director for ISSA, his first term on the board of directors. In this episode of ‘Straight Talk,’ Tully discusses the industry, the impact of ISSA on cleaning, and the special milestone of ISSA’s 100-year anniversary in 2023. To see what industry experts had to say about this upcoming year and all it has in store for the industry, watch the full video below.

