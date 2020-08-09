NORTHBROOK, Ill.—August 7, 2020—ISSA and its Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) division recently announced plans to launch the new GBAC STAR™ Services Accreditation Program by the end of August 2020. Complementing the rapidly growing GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation Program, GBAC STAR Services will help building service contractors distinguish their cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention measures through third-party accreditation from GBAC’s biorisk experts.

The program outlines specific protocols, work practices, and training requirements for cleaning contractors to earn the GBAC STAR designation. The program will be designed to supplement other industry certifications and training but with an emphasis on validating firms’ procedures to help their customers prepare for, respond to, and recover from infectious disease outbreaks.

“Building service contractors play a fundamental role in the fight to protect the public against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “As misinformation about cleaning and disinfection persists worldwide, we know how important it is for BSCs to demonstrate their credibility. GBAC STAR Services Accreditation will provide this critical third-party validation.”

Express your interest today and be among the first companies to accredit with GBAC STAR Services upon its official launch. Completing the interest form does not obligate your firm to apply for the program. Complete program details and pricing will be available by August 31.