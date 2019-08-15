NORTHBROOK, IL—August 14, 2019— ISSA has formed a strategic partnership with Informa Markets, the world’s leading exhibition organizer, to increase the value proposition of the ISSA Show North America event, effective immediately. ISSA and Informa Markets have forged a 25-year agreement in which Informa Markets will assume oversight of all operational aspects of ISSA Show North America, while ISSA will continue to oversee event programming as the show founder.

Executive Director John Barrett announced the new partnership in a letter addressed to ISSA Show partners. He states, “We believe this arrangement allows each organization to focus on what it does best and will position the show for significant growth. This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for the association, the industry, and partners like you.”

Informa Markets creates global platforms for industries to trade, innovate and grow, delivering more than 500 market-leading events, brands, and experiences annually through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. The intention is that Informa Markets’ scale and expertise will help maximize the footprint of ISSA Show North America and attract even more qualified attendees and exhibitors to network, learn, and do business.

ISSA consistently seeks partnerships to add value and drive results for its members, and the Association believes it has found an invaluable partner for the show in Informa Markets, according to Barrett’s letter. “As ISSA continues to expand our membership, programming, and trade show network globally, this partnership will allow us to maximize opportunities for you and our 9,300-plus members worldwide,” Barrett writes. “As you prepare to participate at ISSA Show North America 2019 in Las Vegas, November 18-21, you will continue to receive the same great collaboration from ISSA staff, who will continue to support you directly. Further, the ISSA brand will remain a hallmark of the show’s identity.”

Included with the letter to ISSA Show North America partners was an FAQ document to answer participants’ most pressing questions:

ISSA/Informa Markets Partnership Frequently Asked Questions

What is ISSA Show North America?

The award-winning ISSA Show North America trade show brings together executives and leaders from all segments of the cleaning industry, including higher learning, hospitality, health care, and many more. The event offers a global platform for manufacturers, distributors, and facility-service providers in commercial and residential cleaning to connect, do business, and share information. Visitors to the 2019 show in Las Vegas are expected to exceed 16,000 individuals from more than 65 countries. For more information, visit issa.com/show.

What is ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association?

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information, visit issa.com.

Who is Informa Markets?

Informa Markets creates global platforms for industries to trade, innovate and grow, delivering more than 500 market-leading events, brands and experiences annually through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. Informa Markets operates large-scale events including World of Concrete, WasteExpo, TISE – The International Surfaces Event, and WWETT – Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Expo. Informa Markets is part of Informa, a publicly traded company listed on the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com or www.informa.com.

What is the strategic partnership arrangement between Informa Markets and ISSA?

ISSA and Informa Markets have forged a 25-year strategic partnership for ISSA Show North America. The arrangement assigns operational responsibilities to Informa Markets while ISSA will maintain programming responsibilities, including education session content, ISSA Resource Center booth space, and member events. ISSA Media is the official media partner of ISSA Show North America, and the trade show continues to be ISSA’s annual member event where the cleaning industry gathers for the latest trends, education, events, and networking.

Will member discounts continue to be available for the trade show and education sessions?

Yes, the ISSA and Informa Markets partnership protects all ISSA-member discounts and pricing for ISSA Show North America.

Why did ISSA partner with Informa Markets?

ISSA’s highest priority is delivering member value and outstanding content, and Informa Markets’ proven track record and capabilities to scale exhibitions globally is unparalleled in the industry. The partnership will enable ISSA Show North America to flourish and allow ISSA to focus its resources and expertise in bringing value to the global cleaning community as part of its mission to change the way the world views cleaning.

How will the partnership impact me as an exhibitor?

As an exhibitor, you will receive the same great service from the ISSA trade show sales and convention team. Informa Markets will leverage its unsurpassed marketing and data analytics capabilities to grow the show’s participation with the express goal of bringing more qualified buyers to the event.

How will the partnership impact me as an attendee/event partner?

ISSA will continue to manage the 2019 show operations to ensure you have a consistent experience. ISSA will remain your point of contact for all of this year’s show-related information and will continue to manage education content and programming in the future. The show will continue to attract exhibitors from appropriate adjacent markets and help to grow opportunities for attendees in an evolving marketplace.

Will the show still be conducted annually?

Yes, ISSA Show North America will continue to be conducted annually.

For additional questions, contact John Barrett, ISSA executive director at johnbarrett@issa.com or Kim Althoff, vice president of sales, trade shows and media, at kim@issa.com.