NORTHBROOK, IL — August 10, 2018 — ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and the American Association for Cleaning Professionals (AACP) this week entered into a partnership. The ISSA-AACP partnership is aimed at better serving small and mid-sized restoration and contract cleaning company owners and staffs.

The two organizations will work together to develop content, educational endeavors, informational resources, events, and membership support and sales.

“ISSA is excited to team up with AACP so we can jointly provide education, networking, and business-growth resources to the important market segment of independent cleaning contractors,” ISSA Executive Director John Barrett said in a release. “AACP’s market understanding and member-benefits portfolio is an excellent complement to ISSA’s global network of cleaning suppliers, distributors, facility managers, and commercial and residential cleaners. Welcoming AACP members and expertise into the ISSA community will undoubtedly increase the value of participation for all constituents.”

AACP specifically serves contractors in the janitorial services, carpet cleaning, maid services, and fire/water restoration industries. AACP delivers education, marketing resources, group insurance benefits, supplies and equipment discounts, and more among its deep portfolio of member benefits.

In the words of AACP founder Wayne Baxtrom, “AACP is honored to partner with ISSA to deliver more value to our members and more opportunities for professional connections to our shared audience of cleaning contractors. Leveraging ISSA’s tremendous experience, educational resources, and industry connections will enable AACP members to be more successful. Similarly, AACP looks forward to bringing forth the unique perspective of small to midsize contractors in ISSA’s global community.”

Regarding the ISSA-AACP partnership, he continued, “Together we can help our members be more successful, which we believe to be our ultimate calling and measure of success.”