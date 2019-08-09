NORTHBROOK, IL—August 9, 2019—ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, has announced new members to its board of directors. Incoming ISSA President Ken Bodie of Kelsan Inc. will lead the 2020 ISSA Board of Directors, which will include:

Vice President/President Elect: Steve Lewis , Golden Star Inc.

, Golden Star Inc. Executive Officer: Brendan Cherry , Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.

, Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc. Manufacturer Director: Christine Vickers Tucker , Clorox Professional Products Co.

, Clorox Professional Products Co. Distributor Director: Ailene Grego , Southeast Link

, Southeast Link Director Canada: Amir Karim, Polykar

The elections for open positions on the 2020 ISSA Board of Directors closed July 26, 2019.

In addition to Bodie, returning from the 2019 board to serve in the following positions on the 2020 ISSA board are:

Past President/International Director: Paul Goldin , Avmor Ltd.

, Avmor Ltd. Secretary: Roman Chmiel , Scrub Inc.

, Scrub Inc. Treasurer: Jim Chittom Jr. , Roman Chemical Corp.

, Roman Chemical Corp. Latin America Council Chair: Mauricio Chico Cañedo , Distribuidora Lava Tap, S.A. de C.V.

, Distribuidora Lava Tap, S.A. de C.V. Europe Council Chair: Michel de Bruin , Greenspeed BV

, Greenspeed BV Distributor Directors: Paul Barrett , North American Corp. and Nick Morris , Western Paper Distributors Inc.

, North American Corp. and , Western Paper Distributors Inc. Manufacturer Directors: Tom Friedl , Hospeco and Andy Clement , Kimberly-Clark Professional

, Hospeco and , Kimberly-Clark Professional Manufacturer Representatives Director: John Beers , Wind Associates

, Wind Associates BSC Director: Matt Vonachen, Vonachen Group.

The following individuals complete their service on the board in 2019:

Ted Stark III , Dalco Enterprises Inc.

, Dalco Enterprises Inc. Mark Bevington , NSS Enterprises Inc.

, NSS Enterprises Inc. Harry Dochelli , Essendant

, Essendant Peter Farrell , Citron Hygiene LP

, Citron Hygiene LP Terry Neal, Impact Products LLC.

ISSA invites all members to personally greet the new board members when they officially take office at the ISSA General Business Meeting, November 19, at 8:45 a.m. during ISSA Show North America 2019. The show takes place November 18-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.issa.com/show .

ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association serves more than 9,200 company members, including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, building-service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. For more information, visit www.issa.com, join the discussion with ISSA’s LinkedIn group, and follow ISSA on our Facebook page and Twitter account.