Northbrook, IL — September 14, 2018 — ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, recently announced the 2019 CMI schedule for seminar and workshop training.

ISSA offers education, training, and certifications under its Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) brand, carefully curated for cleaning industry professionals. Content ranges from workshops for frontline workers to seminars for managers, trainers, and supervisors.

“Each month in 2019, CMI will present a live workshop in locations ranging from Georgia to Washington State. All regions in the United States will be well served,” explained ISSA CMI Education, Training, and Certification Director Brant Insero. “The industry can expect high-level trainers and guest speakers at all of these events next year.”

CMI is also bringing back a course that has been absent from the curriculum for several years. “’Business Growth Strategies’ is designed for small to midsize contract cleaning, restoration, and residential cleaning companies,” explained Insero. “This workshop will be hosted in Chicagoland, June 4–6 , 2019, and will be led by industry-renowned experts in business and cleaning. Each attendee is guaranteed to leave with something new for the tool box.”

Each year, the ISSA CMI team focuses on improving the institute’s classes and utilizing expert instructors to remain at the top of the education and certifications side of the cleaning industry. The full 2019 CMI schedule can be found at www.issa.com/cmi-events.

Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) is the education arm of ISSA focused on certification, training, education, and career improvement for professionals within the commercial and residential cleaning/facility maintenance industry. For more information, visit issa.com/events or contact CMI at brant@issa.com or 800-225-4772.