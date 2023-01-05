ROSEMONT, Ill. — January 5, 2023 —The Independent Office Products and Furniture Dealers Association (IOPFDA), a Division of ISSA, today announced the opening of applications for its annual scholarship. Candidates must have graduated from high school or its equivalent before July 1 of the year in which they would use the scholarship and have an academic record sufficient to be accepted by an accredited college, junior college, or technical institute. Students currently enrolled full-time in college or graduate school are not eligible. Employees and immediate family members of all IOPFDA member companies are eligible to apply from January 3 through March 31, 2023.

“Education is something that no one can take from you, but a college education comes with a hefty price tag,“ said IOPFDA President Charlie Kennedy. “We encourage all member companies to share this opportunity with their employees and help our students in their efforts to be successful and productive, maybe even in the office products and furniture industry.”

Created more than 50 years ago, the IOPFDA Scholarship Fund has now awarded more than US$2.8 million in scholarships to deserving families of office products and office furniture dealers and is supported entirely through individual and member contributions. The fund recognized 30 college students receiving one-year scholarships in the 2021-2022 academic year.

To apply for a scholarship, visit apply.mykaleidoscope.com/scholarships/IOPFDA2023.

For more information, visit iopfda.org.

About IOPFDA

The Independent Office Products and Furniture Dealers Association (IOPFDA), a Division of ISSA, was formed in 1904 and has more than 550 members consisting of office products and furniture dealers, manufacturers, wholesalers, manufacturer representatives, and industry service providers across the United States. IOPFDA provides independent office products and furniture dealers with the information, knowledge, and tools they need to help them be successful in today’s ever-evolving business environment. For more information about IOPFDA, visit www.iopfda.org.

About ISSA

With more than 10,500 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.