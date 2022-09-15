Marketing as a business leader in any industry is difficult. Keeping track of your audience base, what they find interesting, and how to increase engagement is just another responsibility that many leaders want to have but feel overwhelmed by. Fortunately, with the right marketing strategies under your belt, you can promote your carpet cleaning or restoration company like a true marketing pro. In this episode of ‘Take 5 With Cleanfax,’ John Clendenning outlines what a carpet cleaning or disaster restoration business owner needs to do to maximize a company’s marketing efforts, and, at times, step out of their comfort zones to engage in unfamiliar marketing strategies. To see what valuable insights this expert has to share, watch the full episode below.

Click and Watch:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!

You can also listen to the full episode on the ‘Take 5 With Cleanfax’ podcast below: