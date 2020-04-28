NORTHBROOK, Ill.—April 28, 2020—The ISSA Innovation Awards Program has issued a call for submissions for its 11th annual competition, which showcases new products and solutions that meet the cleaning and restoration industry’s biggest challenges, according to ISSA. All exhibitors participating in ISSA Show North America 2020 are encouraged to submit your innovative product or service for consideration.

Entries will be assigned to one of five categories: Cleaning Agents, Dispensers, Equipment, Services and Technology, and Supplies and Accessories. Industry members will then vote online from July 31 to October 23 to determine the category winners. A panel of industry judges will also score the entries, and those scores combined with online votes will determine the 2020 Innovation of the Year Award winner.

All entries will be on display in the Innovation Showcase, Booth 4206, throughout ISSA Show North America 2020, which takes place October 27-29 in Chicago. Category Award Winners will be announced during the Lunch & Learn on October 26. The 2020 Innovation of the Year Award Winner will be announced during the Innovation Awards Ceremony in the Innovation Showcase at 1:00 p.m. on October 29.

Visit the Innovation Awards Program page for more information and to submit your entry. All entries will receive a promotional Innovation Success Kit, placement on the Innovation Awards voting webpage, and product placement in the Innovation Showcase. The deadline for entries is July 20.