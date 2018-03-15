BOONTON, NJ — March 13, 2018 — Cleanfax is sorry to report the recent death of Paul Laurenzi, vice president of sales and marketing for Delmhorst Instrument Company on Sunday, March 11, after a long struggle with anxiety and depression.

His family said of his passing, “[We are] deeply saddened that he ended his love-filled and successful life. He overcame so much to be the best father, son, and friend he could be, and he lives on through the love he shared with all.”

Laurenzi was a graduate of Villanova University with a bachelor’s degree in business and an integral part of the family company, Delmhorst, post-graduation.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our dear brother, business partner and colleague, Paul Laurenzi, has passed away,” Laurenzi’s family company said in a released statement. “Paul was an integral part of the management team at Delmhorst. He joined our family’s business in 1990, and took on various roles, culminating in his leadership of the sales and marketing effort as Vice President. He believed in our brand and was tireless in his efforts to connect with customers and make Delmhorst what it is today. We will miss him dearly.”

He is survived by his loving children, Sophia and Maximilian, and their mother, Stephanie; his mother Phyllis; five sisters, Adeline, Patricia, Maria (Michael), Sandra, and Francesca; four brothers, Thomas (Barbara), John (Paulette), Mark (Margarethe) and Christopher; and extended family in the U.S. and Italy.

To share a memory or condolence, visit the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home site. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laurenzi’s memory may be made to the Trevor Project at give.thetrevorproject.org or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/In-Memory-of-Paul-Laurenzi.

The family received friends March 15, and a mass was held March 16 in Boonton.