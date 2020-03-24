GRANVILLE, Ohio—March 24, 2020—Industry organizations are teaming up to bring you a full-day, virtual conference on COVID-19, pandemic preparedness, disinfection, and measuring cleanliness. The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) has partnered with the Building Services Contractors Association International (BSCAI), the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA), the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association to promote the CIRI Science Symposium live-stream on March 31.

“By working together across our related industries, we’re able to get this critical information in the hands of the people on the front lines of controlling this virus,” said CIRI Executive Director John Downey. “We’re thrilled to see the industry come together to promote science-based information with the common goal of protecting public health and safety.”

Each organization in this informal partnership will promote the virtual event with its membership in order to help deliver consistent, science-based information about cleaning and the coronavirus to the entire cleaning and restoration industry. After the symposium, attendees will receive digital access to each session, which they’ll be able to use for employee training and customer communications as our industry does its part in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Presented in three parts, the CIRI Science Symposium will cover the following topics: Pandemic Preparedness—Coronavirus and More, Delving Deeply into Disinfection, and Measuring Clean. Sessions will feature academics and experts from across the industry, including:

Eugene Cole, Dr.PH., former professor of environmental health sciences at Brigham Young University; consultant to World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC); and CIRI Scientific Advisory Council member.

former professor of environmental health sciences at Brigham Young University; consultant to World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC); and CIRI Scientific Advisory Council member. Patricia Olinger JM, RBP, director of GBAC, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council; former assistant vice president in the Office of Research Administration and former executive director of the Environmental, Health, and Safety Office (EHSO) at Emory University.

director of GBAC, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council; former assistant vice president in the Office of Research Administration and former executive director of the Environmental, Health, and Safety Office (EHSO) at Emory University. John Richter, MSME, a faculty member in the department of engineering at the University of Miami (Ohio) with years of R&D experience in the cleaning industry.

a faculty member in the department of engineering at the University of Miami (Ohio) with years of R&D experience in the cleaning industry. Gary Rosen, Ph.D., a Florida building contractor specializing in mold and water damage restoration and author of the “14-hour National Association of Environmentally Responsible Mold Contractors” training for initial mold assessor and mold remediator license in Florida.

a Florida building contractor specializing in mold and water damage restoration and author of the “14-hour National Association of Environmentally Responsible Mold Contractors” training for initial mold assessor and mold remediator license in Florida. Jeremiah Gray, CEO and co-founder of EarthSafe and pioneer of the disruptive electrostatic spray technologies. Under his leadership, EarthSafe developed the EvaClean Infection Prevention System, which has become a leader in healthier disinfection.

CEO and co-founder of EarthSafe and pioneer of the disruptive electrostatic spray technologies. Under his leadership, EarthSafe developed the EvaClean Infection Prevention System, which has become a leader in healthier disinfection. Steve Hengsperger, founder of Tersano, Inc. A long-time advocate of reducing the need for toxic chemicals in the home, Hengsperger founded Tersano in 2001 to develop cutting-edge household countertop systems that sanitize drinking water, food, and household surfaces. Tersano’s cleaning and sanitizing system was recognized as one of the best inventions in 2006 by Time Magazine.

The 2020 CIRI Science Symposium is accessible from a desktop, tablet, or mobile device. The cost for registration is $179 for non-members; CIRI members will receive a 50 percent discount. Register here!

The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) is the only independent institute focused on cleaning and building maintenance research. Its purpose is to improve cleaning and restoration outcomes and indoor environmental quality (IEQ) for all indoor environments. Today CIRI is a 501.c.3 nonprofit scientific, educational, and research institute recognized for its cleaning science and research programs. CIRI does not compete with existing trade organizations or associations; rather, it serves a unique, complementary role and seeks to work with leading industry groups. For more information, visit https://www.ciriscience.org/.