NORTHBROOK, Ill.—January 28, 2020—ISSA recently announced two important acquisitions in its portfolio of brands and events that support the worldwide cleaning and restoration industry, according to a press release. ISSA acquired the INCLEAN brand—including the flagship print publications INCLEAN Magazine and INCLEAN NZ magazine—from The Intermedia Group Pty Ltd. The INCLEAN acquisition expands ISSA’s international footprint within the commercial cleaning and hygiene markets in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, ISSA took full ownership of ISSA Cleaning and Hygiene Expo, previously owned in partnership with Interpoint Events, the event arm of The Intermedia Group.

INCLEAN acquisition

INCLEAN Magazine is the only dedicated cleaning and hygiene magazine in the Australian and New Zealand markets. Published for 30 years, INCLEAN’s bi-monthly magazine and quarterly New-Zealand-based publication reaches all major professionals in the sector. The magazine covers the latest industry news, insights, and opinions and features in-depth feature articles on a broad range of issues relevant to the commercial cleaning industry.

“This was a natural and exciting fit,” said ISSA International Vice President Dianna Steinbach of the INCLEAN acquisition. “INCLEAN aligns with ISSA’s vision of increasing the appreciation for cleaning as an investment in human health and the environment. It supports our brand promise of changing the way the world views cleaning.”

The Intermedia Group has been contracted to manage the publications and their quality mix of digital, print, online, and social media products. Claire Hibbit will continue to manage the editorial of the INCLEAN brand as editor and Samantha Ewart will remain as national sales manager at the Intermedia office in Glebe, Australia.

“We have enjoyed a great working relationship with the Intermedia team through our joint work on the ISSA Cleaning and Hygiene Expo these last three years and are very excited to keep the staff as part of the ISSA management family, as well as welcome the INCLEAN team into ISSA’s publications group,” said Steinbach.

The INCLEAN publications and digital outlets will remain focused on high-quality, impartial coverage of the professional cleaning industry in Australia and New Zealand.

“INCLEAN has been a trusted source of independent news for the commercial cleaning sector and we are excited for this next chapter as part of ISSA’s global community. We look forward to joining ISSA’s international media stable while still remaining the industry’s leading source of news and information,” said Hibbit.

Expo ownership

ISSA also announced that it has taken full ownership of the ISSA Cleaning and Hygiene Expo. In 2017, event partners ISSA and Interpoint Events came together to produce and promote a single exhibition experience to all end-user buyers, including building service contractors, contract cleaners, carpet and restoration technicians, and in-house executives working in healthcare, hospitality, retail, government, industry, and education.

Over the past three years, the Expo has continued to experience year-on-year growth and momentum, with the 2019 show drawing 3,446 attendees.

Interpoint Events will continue to manage the operational and logistical side of the ISSA Cleaning and Hygiene Expo, with Ewart remaining as national sales manager for the show.

“The acquisition will enable both print and digital media and the expo to leverage ISSA’s international network; it will open up new opportunities for both importers and exporters,” said Simon Cooper, managing director of Interpoint Events and publisher of INCLEAN.

“In 2016 ISSA entered the Australian market with the goal to serve the entire cleaning community and edify the industry,” said Lauren Micallef, ISSA Oceania manager. “One of our first major initiatives was the ISSA Cleaning and Hygiene Expo and we are excited to be continuing the steps forward to reinforce our commitment to the region.”