LAS VEGAS—September 28, 2020— The IICRC will now honor members of the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries for their contributions to the industry with the new annual IICRC Hall of Fame Awards. The inaugural IICRC Hall of Fame award winners will be announced during the virtual IICRC Annual Instructors Meeting (AIM). The live-streamed event will take place on October 3 at 4:00 p.m. PDT on the IICRC YouTube channel.

The IICRC Hall of Fame awards will recognize up to five individuals in the industry that have made a positive impact on the IICRC and its registrants. These award winners will be chosen from nominations that include past and present IICRC constituents who have had at least 25 consecutive years in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries.

“We’re excited to connect with our members virtually and honor industry leaders who have made exceptional contributions to the IICRC,” said IICRC Chairman Kevin Pearson. “It is a real honor to even be nominated for the IICRC Hall of Fame, and the class of 2020 is well-deserving for all their industry contributions.”

To receive an alert when the event airs, attendees can subscribe to the IICRC YouTube channel. The Awards Ceremony is open to the public and all registrants. Register here for the virtual event.

Visit https://www.iicrc.org/page/AIM2020 or the IICRC’s social media channels for continued updates.

The IICRC is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO) that credentials individuals in more than 20 categories in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 60,000 certified technicians and 6,000 certified firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials or promote specific product brands, cleaning methods, or systems. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.