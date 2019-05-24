ISSA Media Editorial Director Jeff Cross talked with Bill Yeadon, learning facilitator of Jon-Don, about the importance of continued industry education, including retaking the same classes more than once.

Yeadon points out that many industry techs might wonder why they should retake a class they took years ago. He gives this example: “If you go to the carpet class today, one of the questions we’ve always had on the exam is ‘What’s the number one selling fiber?’ That has always been nylon, ever since day one of our certification programs back in the ‘70s. Today, nylon has dropped down so far; it’s all about polyester.” Yeadon explains that repeating classes can help technicians keep up with changes in the industry.

Another reason for continued industry education is to expand your expertise into different market segments as trends evolve. For example, Yeadon points out that in flooring, “only about 46 percent of the market today is going to be carpet. If you are a professional and all you’re worried about is carpet, you are going to watch a diminishing market go away, so you better be looking at some of those other hard surface certifications.”

Yeadon points out that today the IICRC offers 30 different certifications to train technicians for all aspects of the cleaning and restoration industries. Whatever your industry focus, continuing your education will help you provide better service and grow your business. “If you want to market your business and sell your business, you need to use those certifications. You need to continue your education,” Yeadon said.

