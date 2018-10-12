Solvay Appoints New CEO, Diversey Changes Leadership

October 12, 2018 — Solvay, an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company, has appointed Ilham Kadri as their new CEO, effective March 1, 2019. In this roll, Kadri will also serve as Chairman of the Executive Committee and member of the Board of Directors for Solvay. Kadri will join Solvay on January 1, 2019 to spend two months transitioning with current CEO Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, before taking the leadership role and continuing Solvay’s transformation strategy.

“Solvay’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the selection of Ilham Kadri as head of the Solvay Group,” said Nicolas Boël, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Solvay. “Her knowledge of our strategic markets, strongly customer-focused mindset, and her capacities to build a galvanizing vision make her the leader that the Group needs to accelerate its cultural transformation and unleash its growth potential. She can count on a solid and experienced Solvay management team to fulfill this mission.”

Kadri has an engineering degree from the European School of Chemistry, Polymers and Materials Science in Strasbourg, France and a PhD in macromolecular physico-chemistry from Louis Pasteur University in Strasbourg. She brings to Solvay vast international experience, having worked for top multinationals like Shell-Basell, UCB-Cytec, Huntsman, and Dow Chemical across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

“I wish to thank the Board of Directors for its confidence in me,” Kadri said. “I’m looking forward to join the Group whose passion for science, its values and transformation echo my own personal and professional journey. Early next year, I will work alongside Solvay’s teams to accelerate value creation based on innovation, collaboration, a customer centric culture, and a clear sense of purpose. These fundamentals will guide my actions at Solvay.”

Kadri is the current CEO and President of U.S. hygiene technology and services company Diversey. Since 2013, Kadri has led its turnaround and divestment to a private equity fund. She will resign from her current position effective December 31, 2018, and in the interim, Kadri will concentrate on strategic areas needed to ensure a smooth transition.

Effective immediately, Carlos Sagasta, Diversey’s Chief Financial Officer, and Gaetano Redaelli, Diversey’s Global President, Professional Division, will become joint deputy CEOs of Diversey. In addition to their current roles, they will also be responsible for running the company on a day-to-day basis until a successor for Kadri is identified.

“I am honored to have had the opportunity to lead this impressive team that has worked hard to help our company evolve and reach our potential. I’m confident they will continue to drive solid growth and value for our customers and partners,” Kadri said.

