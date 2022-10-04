DALLAS, TX.— October 4, 2022 — ISSA Show North America 2022, an annual tradeshow that unites leaders within the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning community, along with its exhibition organizer, Informa Markets, will prioritize sustainability and power the event using 100% renewable electricity. Taking place October 10-13, 2022, at McCormick Place in Chicago, ISSA Show North America 2022 is committed to inspiring sustainable development, hosting an environmentally accountable event, and conducting it in a socially responsible manner.

“Our goal is to run a socially and environmentally responsible event that inspires sustainable product development and business practices,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “The show will also prioritize sustainability by featuring an environmental, social responsibility, and governance (ESG) educational track with a multitude of sessions.”

The show will feature an array of ESG sessions designed to spark meaningful discussions around current, trending topics such as cleaning for health, driving value through healthy buildings, environmental responsibility, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Additionally, the ISSA Sustainability Committee will host a panel discussion, “The Future of Sustainability for the Cleaning Industry,” on October 10 at 3 p.m., to reflect on the cleaning industry’s sustainability needs and how the association can deliver accessible, credible, and enduring programs to fit.

Sofidel is the show’s sustainability presenting sponsor. The company will share details of its sustainability journey at the show within the Sustainability Hub. Show attendees are invited to stop by the Hub to also engage and learn about the sustainability efforts that Informa Markets, ISSA, McCormick Place, and GES are executing to ensure ISSA Show 2022 is an environmentally and socially responsible event.

“Sustainability is at the core of our business, and we are proud to be the presenting sustainability sponsor of ISSA Show North America 2022,” said Fabio Vitali, Vice President of Marketing at Sofidel America. “As a business, we strive to build an inclusive, sustainable, and resilient world for people and the planet. We look forward to participating in discussions that inspire sustainability and innovation within the industry.”

ISSA Show North America 2022 has partnered with GES, its official general services contractor, to reduce its carbon footprint through energy efficiency, consideration of energy use, waste reduction, and procurement choices. This includes using 100 percent renewable electricity, reducing waste by donating usable leftover materials, and placing additional recycling bins in all official show management meeting spaces.

To encourage social responsibility, ISSA Show North America has partnered with ISSA Charities™, the charitable and philanthropic arm of ISSA, by sponsoring, funding, and operating charitable and social programs directly connected to the cleaning industry. In addition, the event offers the chance to donate all leftover materials to Opportunity Village, a non-profit organization that serves people in the Las Vegas community with intellectual disabilities, for training purposes to help place participants in cleaning industry positions.

“Together with ISSA, we have prioritized sustainability and have focused on opportunities to significantly reduce our carbon footprint in order to host an environmentally-conscious and socially responsible event,” said Amie Gilmore, Director at Informa Markets. “McCormick Place is a venue dedicated to conservation and ecologically sustainable initiatives, and we are thrilled to partner together to power the event using renewable energy and help inspire sustainable initiatives throughout the cleaning industry.”

For more information, visit www.issashow.com/en/attend/sustainability.html.

