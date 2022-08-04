The IICRC recently shared a few of its updates with the Cleanfax team to inform our readers and the industry. Take a look below and also stay tuned for the same updates and more industry news in the next Cleanfax magazine edition.

Mold uncovered

Visit MoldUncovered.org/blog to find real stories and relevant articles featured regarding the dangers of mold.

Same certifications. Online convenience

Don’t miss 10+ industry-recognized Certifications available via live stream! Visit IICRCCert.org to find the next step of your career, or watch this short video to learn more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dT4DRsxYx4

Women in the industry

Thank you to the leading women that participated in this year’s recognition and that have dedicated their careers to our industries.

Women in Restoration

Women in Cleaning

Women in Inspection

If you wish to be featured in the 2023 edition, stay tuned!

Industry tip sheets

Have you seen the IICRC Consumer Resources? These valuable resources for Carpet, Rug, Tile & Stone, and Upholstery, can be accessed from your IICRC Online Profile. For a detailed how-to video, watch below:

Instructors wanted

Help shape the industry by inspiring new generations of professionals and positively affecting thousands of consumers. Visit iicrc.org to learn more.

Are you bilingual?

Visit Flipsnack to learn how you can become an IICRC Approved Instructor for in-demand Certifications in Spanish!