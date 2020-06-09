LAS VEGAS–June 9, 2020–The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has announced plans to revise the ANSI/IICRC S540 Standard for Trauma and Crime Scene Cleanup. The revised S540 Standard will be developed under the ANSI Essential Requirements as American National Standards. Applications to serve on the consensus body will be accepted through August 31.

The ANSI/IICRC S540 Standard defines criteria and methodology used by technicians for inspecting and investigating blood and other potentially infectious material (OPIM) contamination and for establishing work plans and procedures. The Standard describes the procedures and precautions necessary when performing trauma and crime scene cleanup regardless of surface, item, or location. This Standard assumes that all scenes have been released by law enforcement or regulatory agencies.

The ANSI/IICRC S540 Standard discusses procedures for the multifaceted field of trauma and crime scene cleanup, including:

Principles of trauma and crime scene cleanup

Safety and health

Biocide and antimicrobial technology

Administrative procedures, documentation, and risk management

Inspection and preliminary determination

Equipment and tools

Limitations, complexities, complications, and conflicts

Structural remediation

Vehicle and machinery construction

Contents remediation

Containment and disposal of waste or sharps

Confirmation of cleanliness

To apply to serve on this consensus body, visit www.iicrc.org/SANSIIICRCS540 .

The IICRC is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO) that credentials individuals in more than 20 categories in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 60,000 certified technicians and 6,000 certified firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials or promote specific product brands, cleaning methods, or systems. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.