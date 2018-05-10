LAS VEGAS — May 9, 2018 — Early bird registration is now open for The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification’s (IICRC) third-annual IICRC technical conference, which is scheduled for September 27-28 in Las Vegas.

This year’s conference will focus on trauma and crime scene cleanup and will feature experts in the field. The event will provide attendees an inside look at the always-interesting restoration and cleaning specialty field and will give insight into what it takes to work in the field — per regulations and physical and mental demand.

“This year’s technical conference will provide an excellent networking and learning opportunity for those looking to diversify into and get involved with another area of cleaning and restoration,” Pete Duncanson, IICRC chairman, said in a release. “We’re excited about our lineup of speakers thus far and look forward to introducing attendees to those considered leaders in this growing field.”

Attendees will hear directly from first responders who will discuss their experiences responding to trauma, crime scene and mass-casualty events as well as how the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industry can make the process of forensics and all the steps that follow as smooth as possible.

The IICRC technical conference will take place at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Early Bird registration saves attendees who register by June 1 $100.

More information and registration.