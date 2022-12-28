LAS VEGAS, NV.—December 28, 2022—The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened public review for the following Standards as part of the ANSI 45-day public review period:

1. Revised draft IICRC S520 Standard for Professional Mold Remediation. Download the draft Standard and submit your comments online from December 23, 2022 to February 06, 2023 here.

2. Draft IICRC S590 Standard for Assessing HVAC Systems Following a Water, Fire, or Mold Damaged Event. Download the draft Standard and submit your comments online from December 23, 2022 to February 06, 2023 here.

3. Draft IICRC S700 Standard for Professional Fire and Smoke Damage Restoration. Download the draft Standard and submit your comments online from December 23, 2022 to February 06, 2023 here.

4. Draft IICRC S760 Standard for Professional Wildfire Investigations and Restoration of Impacts to Structures, Systems, and Contents. Download the draft Standard and submit your comments online from December 30, 2022 to February 13, 2023 here.

All comments must be submitted using the online comment form no later than the deadlines indicated above.