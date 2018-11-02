LAS VEGAS — November 2, 2018 — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) seeks volunteers to serve on consensus bodies for the development of two new standards: BSR/­IICRC S530 Standard for Indoor Environmental Assessment for Suspected Mold Contaminated Structures and BSR/IICRC S590 Standard for HVAC Cleaning and Decontamination in a Water Damaged Environment.

The BSR­/IICRC S530 Standard for Indoor Environmental Assessment for Suspected Mold Contaminated Structures will establish a proper methodology and protocol for the inspection and evaluation of structures known or suspected to have mold contamination, and it will promote proper methodology and processes for the assessment of mold contaminated structures.

IICRC seeks volunteers for this standard from restoration companies and workers, such as those who investigate or assess abnormal water intrusion; prepare restoration specifications, procedures, and protocols; manage restoration projects; or investigate mold complaints. Volunteers who are property owners/managers, tenants/occupants, professional remediators, property restorers, indoor environmental professionals, environmental consultants, industrial hygienists, building engineers, or representatives from insurance companies or regulatory bodies are also encouraged to apply.

Those interested in applying to serve on the S530 consensus body should visit https://www.iicrc.org/SBSRIICRCS530 for more information and to download the application form.

The BSR/IICRC S590 Standard for HVAC Cleaning and Decontamination in a Water Damaged Environment will provide a specific set of practical standards for HVAC cleaning in a water-damage restoration project.

IICRC seeks volunteers for this standard from restoration companies and workers, such as those who investigate or assess abnormal water intrusion; prepare restoration specifications, procedures, and protocols; manage restoration projects; or other specialized experts (e.g., indoor environmental professionals). Other potential materially interested parties, such as property owners/managers, tenants/occupants, or representatives from insurance companies or regulatory bodies, are also encouraged to apply.

Those interested in applying to serve on the S590 consensus body should visit https://www.iicrc.org/SBSRIICRCS590 for more information and to download the application form.

Consensus body members can expect to begin work on the standards by early 2019 with nearly all meetings being held online and via conference calls. The new standards are expected to be completed in approximately two years. Complete applications should be emailed to IICRC Standards at standards@iicrcnet.org