LAS VEGAS—November 7, 2019—The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is seeking volunteers for the development of three new industry Standards: The BSR/IICRC S230 Standard for Professional Inspection of Flooring Subfloors and Substrates; the BSR/IICRC S410 Standard for Infection Control During Professional Cleaning and Maintenance of the Commercial Built Environment; and the BSR/IICRC S760 Standard for Professional Restoration of Structures and Items Damaged by Wildfire Smoke. Applications will be accepted through January 31, 2020.

“The IICRC has been hard at work to get these new Standards off the ground,” said Brandon Burton, IICRC standards chair. “We’re excited to build out our Standards offerings and invite those with a thirst for knowledge, and expertise in these niche areas to join us.”

The BSR/IICRC S230 Standard for Professional Inspection of Flooring Subfloors and Substrates will include both non-invasive and invasive (destructive) inspection of subfloors and substrates beneath carpet and hard surface floor covering, including poured in place concrete, precast hollow core prestressed concrete planks, structural concrete panels, plywood sheathing, OSB (oriented strand board), plank-board subfloors, stripwood subfloors, metal substrates, underlayments, and membrane systems.

For this Standard, the IICRC seeks volunteers who are carpet installers, hard surface flooring installers, concrete repair technicians, carpet inspectors, hard surface flooring inspectors, concrete inspectors, flooring manufacturers, concrete producers, manufacturers of precast concrete, manufacturers of structural concrete panels, manufacturers of plywood sheathing, manufacturers of OSB, and manufacturers of metal substrates.

Applications to be a part of the S230 Consensus Body can be found at www.iicrc.org/SBSRIICRCS230.

The BSR/IICRC S410 Standard for Infection Control During Professional Cleaning and Maintenance of the Commercial Built Environment will provide a specific set of practical principles, methods, and processes to clean, sanitize, and evaluate the cleaning of the built environment where verifiable, hygienic cleaning is required. This Standard will also establish methods and processes to document, evaluate, clean, and sterilize facilities that require a higher level of cleaning.

For this Standard, the IICRC seeks volunteers who perform cleaning of indoor environments affected by germs and pathogens, such as those who work in the property and facility management industry, health care facilities, long term care facilities, and schools, as well as consumers who require the services described by this Standard.

Applications to be a part of the S410 Consensus Body can be found at www.iicrc.org/SBSRIICRCS410.

The BSR/IICRC S760 Standard for Professional Restoration of Structures and Items Damaged by Wildfire Smoke will provide a specific set of practical principles, methods, and processes to evaluate and restore wildfire and smoke-damaged porous and non-porous structural and personal items. This Standard will also establish methods and processes to document, evaluate, clean, restore, and verify the cleanliness of structures and items damaged from the smoke of wildfires.

For this Standard, the IICRC seeks volunteers who perform cleaning or restoration of indoor and outdoor environments affected by particles that settle from wildfires that occur in nature, such as those in the property, casualty, and liability insurance industry; brokers and agents who write property, casualty, and liability policies; consumers who require the services described by this standard; and anyone who represents an insured or holds a lien on structures and contents damaged by wildfire and its smoke.

Applications to be a part of the S760 Consensus Body can be found at www.iicrc.org/SBSRIICRCS760.