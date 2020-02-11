LAS VEGAS—February 11, 2020—In response to the Wuhan coronavirus health emergency, the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is seeking volunteers for the development of a new industry Standard on Infection Control: BSR/IICRC S410 Standard for Infection Control During Professional Cleaning and Maintenance of the Commercial Built Environment. Applications are being accepted through February 29, 2020.

“In the wake of the current coronavirus outbreak, IICRC announces this important Standard impacting the health of our nation,” said IICRC Standards Chairman Brandon Burton. “We’re excited to build out our Standards offerings and invite those with a thirst for knowledge and expertise in these niche areas to join us.”

The majority of infection and influenza is caused by direct contact with infected individuals or contact with contaminated surfaces. Cleaning that removes and kills bacteria and inactivates viruses is a significant means of control to mitigate these vectors of transmission.

IICRC Standards Vice Chair Lee Senter added: “In light of current world health events and the heightened awareness of humanity’s war on pathogenic microorganisms, this new Standard will recognize best practices and provide direction to those who want to clean for health.”

The BSR/IICRC S410 Standard for Infection Control During Professional Cleaning and Maintenance of the Commercial Built Environment will provide a specific set of principles, methods, and processes to clean, sanitize, and evaluate the cleaning of the built environment where verifiable, hygienic cleaning is required. This Standard will also establish methods and processes to document, evaluate, clean, sanitize/disinfect, and sterilize facilities that require a higher level of cleaning.

The IICRC is seeking volunteers who clean indoor environments affected by germs and pathogens such as health care facilities, long-term care facilities, and schools, as well as consumers who require the services described by this Standard.

Graham Dick from Infection Control Training Group Inc. is chair, and Mark Drozdov from the IICRC Board of Directors is vice chair of this new Standard Consensus Body.

Applications to join of the S410 Consensus Body can be found at www.iicrc.org/SBSRIICRCS410.

For more information on the IICRC and its available Standards, visit www.iicrc.org/IICRCStandards .

For more information on the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, visit the ISSA resource page. Also check out GBAC’s latest tip sheet on coronavirus risk assessment.