LAS VEGAS — May 2, 2019 — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is currently accepting nominations to fill four open seats on its board of directors. The IICRC seeks nominations of qualified members of the cleaning and restoration industry to serve a 3-year term on its governing body. Interested nominees should possess industry knowledge and experience and be willing to contribute to the mission and ideals of the IICRC. Submissions are due no later than May 31.

“Serving on the IICRC Board of Directors provides the opportunity to give back to the industry,” said Pete Duncanson, chairman of the IICRC. “We are seeking experienced and passionate individuals, interested in driving the industry forward.”

The IICRC is governed by a 15-member board of directors. Each year, directors are elected to the board by IICRC shareholders. Nominations are then vetted by the nominating committee to ensure each nominee satisfies eligibility requirements as per IICRC policy.

Director nominees must be dedicated to achieving IICRC objectives, which include, but are not limited to:

Being the leading, independent, non-profit certification and standard-setting body in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration service industries.

Setting and promoting high ethical standards.

Advancing communication, collaboration, and technical proficiency within the industry.

To submit a nomination, visit https://www.iicrc.org/BODNominee2019 and fill out the nomination form by 9 p.m. PST, May 31, 2019.

For more information about the IICRC Board of Directors nomination and election process, or to receive a copy of the IICRC’s nomination policy, please contact Chiara Astriab, IICRC governance coordinator, at castriab@iicrcnet.org.

The IICRC is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO) that credentials individuals in more than 20 categories in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 47,000 certified technicians and 6,000 certified firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials or promote specific product brands, cleaning methods, or systems. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.