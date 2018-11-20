LAS VEGAS | NORTHBROOK, IL — IICRC currently is welcoming volunteers to serve on the consensus body of the new BSR-IICRC S400 Standard for Cleaning, Maintenance, and Restoration of the Built Environment. ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association, is assisting and partnering with IICRC to help develop the volunteer pool.

The BSR-IICRC S400 will work to define tasks, frequencies, production expectations, goals, results, principles, methods, and processes in the commercial built environment. This includes cleaning, maintaining, and restoring of materials, building assemblies, structures, furniture, fixtures, and equipment located inside a building envelope.

“This is an important project for our industry,” Brant Insero, the director of education, training, certifications, and standards with ISSA, said in a release. “The more volunteers we can get to assist, the better the end result of the S400.”

Consensus body members have begun work on the standard, and additional industry experts interested in submitting an application to serve on the S400 consensus body should download the application form.

Insero added, “If you have any interest in the topic of working in the commercial environment, you are doing your due diligence by volunteering your time to help.”

The IICRC is seeking volunteers who have knowledge in:

The manufacturing of cleaning-related products,

Distributors of commercial cleaning goods, equipment, and consumables,

Building service contractors,

In-house or captive cleaning providers,

Managers and administrators of commercial facilities,

Manufacturers of goods and materials for the commercial built environment,

Specification writers,

Design engineers,

Building engineers,

Architects,

Consultants,

Inspectors,

Health professionals.

Download the application form, complete, and email to IICRC Standards Director Mili Washington at mwashington@iicrcnet.org.