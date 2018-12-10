LAS VEGAS — December 10, 2018 — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is seeking volunteers to serve on a consensus body for the development of the new BSR/IICRC S340 Standard for Professional Cleaning and Maintenance of Leather Furnishings. This standard will establish procedures and industry guidelines for how to properly clean and maintain leather furnishings.

In developing the IICRC S340 Standard, the consensus body will consider factors such as leather type, color, style, construction, and use. These factors will dictate the specific cleaning systems and methods to be used based on reliable cleaning principles, review of available scientific and industry literature, and practical experience.

“The cleaning and maintenance of leather furnishings is a niche part of our field in need of industry-wide consensus on best practices,” said Howard Wolf, IICRC Standards Chairman. “The new S340 Standard will provide a uniform guide for those who currently work in, or are looking to work in, leather cleaning and maintenance.”

The new standard will be useful for professional cleaners, upholstery manufacturers, retailers, distributors, industry suppliers, specifiers, homeowners, property and facility managers, housekeepers, insurance companies, and others.

If you are interested in applying to serve on the IICRC S340 consensus body, visit https://www.iicrc.org/BSRIICRCS340 for more information and to download the application form.

Consensus body members can expect to begin work on the standard by early 2019 with nearly all meetings being held online and via conference calls. The new standard is expected to be completed in approximately two years. Complete applications should be emailed to IICRC Standards at standards@iicrcnet.org.

The IICRC is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO) that credentials individuals in more than 20 categories in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 47,000 certified technicians and 6,000 certified firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials or promote specific product brands, cleaning methods, or systems. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.