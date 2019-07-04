LAS VEGAS—July 4, 2019—The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is now accepting nominations for the Keith Williams Award, which was created to honor its namesake, an industry pioneer who volunteered his time and technical abilities to the IICRC for many years. The award honors individuals who have made significant technical contributions to the inspection, cleaning and restoration industry. The deadline for nominations is July 31.

“The Keith Williams Award shines a light on some of the brightest minds in our industry,” said IICRC Chairman Pete Duncanson. “We’re fortunate to meet a new batch of nominees whose technical innovations and expertise inspire all of us.”

The winner of the Keith Williams award will be announced at the Annual Instructors Meeting (AIM), September 28, in Las Vegas. The winner will receive a special plaque and will be recognized in the IICRCToday eNewsletter.

To submit a nomination, visit https://iicrcmarketing.typeform.com/to/zU5Zeb. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, July 31.

For more information about the Keith Williams Award, visit https://www.iicrc.org/KeithWilliamsAward or contact Jennifer Petersen at jpetersen@mulberrymc.com.

The IICRC is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO) that credentials individuals in more than 20 categories in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 47,000 certified technicians and 6,000 certified firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials or promote specific product brands, cleaning methods, or systems. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.