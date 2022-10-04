The IICRC is the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification, a non-profit organization for the Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Industries. Since starting in 1972, the IICRC has evolved into a global organization with more than 49,000 active Certified Technicians and more than 6,500 Certified Firms around the world. To learn more about their journey, we discussed the IICRC’S past, present, and future with IICRC President and Chairman for 2022-2023, Carey Vermeulen in this episode of ‘Take 5.’

Watch the full ‘Take 5’ episode below and see what Vermeulen had to say.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the episode via the Cleanfax podcast below:

