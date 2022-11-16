LAS VEGAS, NV.—November 16, 2022—The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) announces the publication of the brand-new Safety and Health Field Guide for Professional Cleaners (First Edition, 2022).

The Field Guide supplements the existing ANSI/IICRC Cleaning Standards and Certification Courses containing valuable information that Cleaning Professionals should employ:

Safety and Health Hazard Identification Procedures

Safe Work Practices

Control Methods

Lee Senter, Field Guide Committee Chair said, “This new Field Guide walks the reader through the processes of identifying and controlling hazards. It discusses the mandatory plans required of a company by OSHA.”

This Field Guide defines safe work practices and outlines the criteria of required safety plans that shall be used by cleaning companies and their personnel. The Guide identifies specific ideas on hazard identification and controls that should be used in establishing work plans and procedures.

“This Field Guide is sorely needed in our industry,” said Ryan Tasovac, Field Guide Committee Vice-Chair. “The Field Guide for the Health and Safety of Professional Cleaners allows for all cleaning organizations, big and small, to ensure that the health and safety needs of their workforce are met.”

To purchase a copy of the Field Guide, visit IICRC Field Guide Page today.

About the IICRC

The IICRC is a global Standards Developing Organization (SDO), accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), as well as a credentialing body that certifies individuals in 20+ categories within the Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Industries. The IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire Industry it serves with nearly 49,000 Certified Technicians and 6,500 Certified Firms in 22 countries. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.