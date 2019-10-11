LAS VEGAS—October 10, 2019—The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has extended the application deadline for eight of its Standard and Field Guide Consensus Bodies to October 31, 2019. With a new one-step application process, it’s now easier than ever to get involved and help write IICRC industry Standards.

“We’re always looking for experienced and dedicated individuals to get involved in the Standards writing process,” said Brandon Burton, IICRC standards chairman. “It’s a great way to share your knowledge and expertise while helping to further the industry.”

The IICRC is currently seeking volunteers to serve on consensus bodies for the following Standards and Field Guides:

For more information or to fill out a digital application for one of the above committees, visit www.iicrc.org/IICRCStandards . To read more about the IICRC Standards writing process, check out this article in the October 2019 edition of Cleanfax.

The IICRC is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO) that credentials individuals in more than 20 categories in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 47,000 certified technicians and 6,000 certified firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials or promote specific product brands, cleaning methods, or systems. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.