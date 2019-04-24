LAS VEGAS — April 24, 2019 — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is seeking volunteers to serve on consensus bodies for the development of a new standard, the BSR/IICRC S900 Standard for Professional Remediation of Illicit Drugs, Cannabis, and Nicotine Residue.

With opioid use increasing each year, the need for properly trained companies that can perform remediation techniques in structures and on contents is also increasing. Due to the potential exposure to residue from numerous illicit drugs, a clear assessment process that follows a standard operating procedure (SOP) is needed. The assessment SOPs can then be followed by remediation processes.

“The cleanup and restoration of environments contaminated by the production and handling of illicit drugs is a highly specialized process that puts many at risk when it is not performed properly,” said Brandon Burton, IICRC standards chairman. “These standards will provide consistent guidance based on solid expertise and the consensus of some of our industry’s foremost authorities on proper restoration practices.”

The BSR­/IICRC S900 Standard for Professional Remediation of Illicit Drugs, Cannabis, and Nicotine Residue will encompass necessary processes for employers and workers when remediating materials and contents in structures affected by illicit drugs, cannabis, and nicotine residues. This standard will cover the required personal protective equipment, engineering controls, proper work practices, and processes necessary for remediation, as well as methods specific to the type of contamination (e.g. powder, chemical, and combustion residues.)

The IICRC seeks volunteers for this standard from companies performing remediation; property owners; property managers; government agencies (e.g. Housing and Urban Development); insurance carriers, agents, and adjusters; independent insurance adjusting companies; public property adjusters; third-party administrators; environmental hygiene companies; property management agencies; and real estate companies.

Those interested in submitting an application to serve on the S900 consensus body should visit https://www.iicrc.org/SBSRIICRCS900 for more information and to download the application form.

Consensus body members can expect to begin work on the standards by fall of 2019 with nearly all meetings being held online and via conference calls. The new Standard is expected to be completed in approximately two years. Complete applications should be emailed to standards@iicrcnet.org.

The IICRC is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO) that credentials individuals in more than 20 categories in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 47,000 certified technicians and 6,000 certified firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials or promote specific product brands, cleaning methods, or systems. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.