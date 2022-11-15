LAS VEGAS, NV.—November 15, 2022—The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has formed new partnerships with two other nonprofit organizations: The Armed Forces Housing Advocates (AFHA) and the Change the Air Foundation (CTA).

AFHA is a group of volunteers who aim to end the substandard housing conditions our military families are exposed to. They work tirelessly to provide comprehensive, free-of-cost services that help residents navigate military housing issues, ensuring their homes are safe and habitable. Nearly 80% of their cases over the last year have involved homes with mold-related issues. Even before the partnership, AFHA leaders referenced the ANSI/IICRC S520 Standard for Professional Mold Remediation in many of these cases. The IICRC and AFHA will continue collaborating on military housing-related problems to ensure that military members and their families are safe in their homes.

The Change the Air Foundation is a non-profit organization that works to empower the world to achieve better health by meaningfully addressing the impact water damage, mold, and other pollutants have on indoor air quality, With the IICRC having multiple standards and certifications related to mold, water damage, and indoor air quality, it only made sense for the two organizations to come together and work on rectifying these issues.

To help cultivate the newfound partnerships, individuals from the IICRC, AFHA, and CT A traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with staff members from various Congressional offices and advocate for the Military Housing Readiness Council Act. This bill would create a 17-member council that would advise the Department of Defense on the best practices and policies for solving the problems seen throughout military housing.

About the IICRC

The IICRC is a global Standards Developing Organization (SDO), accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), as well as a credentialing body that certifies individuals in 20+ categories within the Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Industries. The IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the Industries it serves with nearly 49,000 Certified Technicians and 6,500 Certified Firms in 22 countries. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.