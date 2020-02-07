LAS VEGAS—February 7, 2020—The IICRC welcomed 64 new Certified Firms in January. Certified Firm status provides potential customers a third-party endorsement of a company and its level of professionalism and training.
Certified Firm status includes other benefits like access to the IICRC logo, education opportunities, and marketing materials. View the Certified Firm brochure, which explains deferent benefits depending on the firm type (single location, multi-location, or large franchise) in the “One Size Does Not Fit All” section—as well as other specifics of the program.
To become a Certified Firm, companies within the carpet cleaning, restoration, and inspection industries must have at least one IICRC Certified Technician on staff to begin the application process. IICRC introduced a one-step digital application for simplified Certified Firm application.
Below are the new Certified Firms for January, and all currently Certified Firms are listed in the IICRC Global Locator:
|
NEW IICRC CERTIFIED FIRMS IN JANUARY
|
CITY
|
STATE
|CAMELBACK MOVING INC.
|Phoenix
|Arizona
|EA RESTORATION LLC
|Mesa
|Arizona
|COMPLETE CONTRACTING ASSOCIATES
|BEEBE
|Arkansas
|1ST RESTORATION, INC.
|Torrance
|California
|GOOD LIFE FOODS, INC. DBA GREEN HOME SOLUTIONS
|Pacific Grove
|California
|INTEGRITY RESTORATION, INC.
|San Diego
|California
|NORTHSTAR CONTRACTING GROUP, INC.
|Santa Fe Springs
|California
|RE&B INC.
|Santee
|California
|RESTORATION HEROES INC.
|Anaheim
|California
|RESTORATION RX, LLC DBA RESTORATION RX
|Santee
|California
|SERVICE PLUS RESTORATION
|Benicia
|California
|SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CONSTRUCTION & RESTORATION
|Fallbrook
|California
|SPEEDY RESTORATION INC
|Pleasanton
|California
|CONNY, INC DBA ORANGE CLEANING SERVICES
|Stamford
|Connecticut
|SERVPRO OF DANBURY / RIDGEFIELD DBA DANSERV LLC
|Danbury
|Connecticut
|AMD SERVICES GROUP INC
|Pompano Beach
|Florida
|CASTLE TO CONDO CARPET AND TILE CLEANING
|Palm Coast
|Florida
|MGM RESTORATION LLC DBA MGM RESTORATION
|Brandon
|Florida
|NEW GLOBAL VENTURES LLC DBA AA WATER RESTORATION
|Pompano Beach
|Florida
|RESTORE904.COM, INC
|Jacksonville
|Florida
|ALL RESTORATION SOLUTIONS, LLC
|Kennesaw
|Georgia
|IDAHO CARPET CARE LLC DBA STEAMATIC OF IDAHO FALLS
|Idaho Falls
|Idaho
|PURSUIT RESTORATION
|Boise
|Idaho
|ALLEN RESTORATION GROUP, LLC.
|Addison
|Illinois
|ALTA PROPERTY SERVICES, INC.
|Lyons
|Illinois
|RESTORE TWENTY FOUR CORP DBA RESTORATION 1 OF LOCKPORT
|Lockport
|Illinois
|RS1, INC.
|Oak Forest
|Illinois
|ASSURANCE RESTORATION & REMODELING
|Avon
|Indiana
|ELITE CLEAN STEAMERS
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|PERFECTION PROPERTY RESTORATION – DES MOINES
|Des Moines
|Iowa
|APPELMAN CONSTRUCTION, LLC. DBA APCON – RESTORATION & RECONSTRUCTION
|Erlanger
|Kentucky
|BESTPRO CLEANING, LLC
|Worcester
|Massachusetts
|SOUTH SHORE FLOOD, FIRE & MOLD LLC
|Randolph
|Massachusetts
|WATER FIRE MOLD
|Fitchburg
|Massachusetts
|CONSTRUCTORS INCORPORATED
|Grand Rapids
|Michigan
|MASTER CARE RESTORATION SERVICES, INC
|Livonia
|Michigan
|FIRESTORM SERVICES LLC
|Starkville
|Mississippi
|OSAGE RIDGE CONSTRUCTION DBA KEHR CONSTRUCTION
|Saint Charles
|Missouri
|PROSTEAM CARPET CARE AND RESTORATION
|Saint Peters
|Missouri
|ADVANCED CLEANING & RESTORATION SERVICES, LLC
|Gloversville
|New York
|DACKSON SERVICES INC DBA RAINBOW INTERNATIONAL OF ORCHARD PARK
|Elma
|New York
|MICHAEL BOWERMAN CARPET CLEANING INC DBA BOWERMAN CLEANING & RESTORATION
|Elmsford
|New York
|STORM CHASER RESTORATION INC DBA RAINBOW INTERNATIONAL OF OZONE PARK
|Ozone Park
|New York
|ADLER RESTORATION AND DEVELOPMENT
|Wilmington
|North Carolina
|C&C FACILITY SERVICES, LLC.
|Kernersville
|North Carolina
|DPRG, LLC DBA PROVIDENCE RESTORATION
|Monroe
|North Carolina
|MOLD FREE NC LLC
|Greensboro
|North Carolina
|INTERSTATE RESTORATION – TOLEDO
|Toledo
|Ohio
|EMERGENCY STORM RESTORATION DBA ESR DISASTER HERO
|Tulsa
|Oklahoma
|J&J FLOOR CARE INC
|Norman
|Oklahoma
|PRECISION RESTORATION, INC.
|Edmond
|Oklahoma
|MFH, LLC DBA SERVICEMASTER TEAM
|Feasterville Trevose
|Pennsylvania
|ALL DRY SERVICES OF CHARLESTON
|North Charleston
|South Carolina
|HOWARD’S GENERAL CONTRACTING LLC
|Fort Mill
|South Carolina
|LOWCOUNTRY CRAWLSPACES LLC
|Ravenel
|South Carolina
|PUROCLEAN OF MURFREESBORO
|Murfreesboro
|Tennessee
|DFW RESTORATION AND MOLD REMOVAL
|Anna
|Texas
|RESTORATION 1 OF WACO DBA RESTORATION 1 OF MCLENNAN COUNTY
|Waco
|Texas
|SERVPRO OF SOUTH FRISCO / THE COLONY
|Frisco
|Texas
|GENESIS HOME IMPROVEMENT, LLC
|Remington
|Virginia
|JENKINS ENVIROMENTAL SERVICES
|Sterling
|Virginia
|PROPERTY SPECIALIST RVA LLC DBA PAUL DAVIS RESTORATION OF WEST RICHMOND
|Richmond
|Virginia
|RESTORATION 1 of CENTRAL WA
|Wenatchee
|Washington
|LAKESHORE RESTORATION LLC
|Two Rivers
|Wisconsin
