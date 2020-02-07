LAS VEGAS—February 7, 2020—The IICRC welcomed 64 new Certified Firms in January. Certified Firm status provides potential customers a third-party endorsement of a company and its level of professionalism and training.

Certified Firm status includes other benefits like access to the IICRC logo, education opportunities, and marketing materials. View the Certified Firm brochure, which explains deferent benefits depending on the firm type (single location, multi-location, or large franchise) in the “One Size Does Not Fit All” section—as well as other specifics of the program.

To become a Certified Firm, companies within the carpet cleaning, restoration, and inspection industries must have at least one IICRC Certified Technician on staff to begin the application process. IICRC introduced a one-step digital application for simplified Certified Firm application.

Below are the new Certified Firms for January, and all currently Certified Firms are listed in the IICRC Global Locator:

