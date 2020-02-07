LAS VEGAS—February 7, 2020—The IICRC welcomed 64 new Certified Firms in January. Certified Firm status provides potential customers a third-party endorsement of a company and its level of professionalism and training.

Certified Firm status includes other benefits like access to the IICRC logo, education opportunities, and marketing materials. View the Certified Firm brochure, which explains deferent benefits depending on the firm type (single location, multi-location, or large franchise) in the “One Size Does Not Fit All” section—as well as other specifics of the program.

To become a Certified Firm, companies within the carpet cleaning, restoration, and inspection industries must have at least one IICRC Certified Technician on staff to begin the application process. IICRC introduced a one-step digital application for simplified Certified Firm application.

Below are the new Certified Firms for January, and all currently Certified Firms are listed in the IICRC Global Locator:

NEW IICRC CERTIFIED FIRMS IN JANUARY

CITY

STATE
CAMELBACK MOVING INC. Phoenix Arizona
EA RESTORATION LLC Mesa Arizona
COMPLETE CONTRACTING ASSOCIATES BEEBE Arkansas
1ST RESTORATION, INC. Torrance California
GOOD LIFE FOODS, INC. DBA GREEN HOME SOLUTIONS Pacific Grove California
INTEGRITY RESTORATION, INC. San Diego California
NORTHSTAR CONTRACTING GROUP, INC. Santa Fe Springs California
RE&B INC. Santee California
RESTORATION HEROES INC. Anaheim California
RESTORATION RX, LLC DBA RESTORATION RX Santee California
SERVICE PLUS RESTORATION Benicia California
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CONSTRUCTION & RESTORATION Fallbrook California
SPEEDY RESTORATION INC Pleasanton California
CONNY, INC DBA ORANGE CLEANING SERVICES Stamford Connecticut
SERVPRO OF DANBURY / RIDGEFIELD DBA DANSERV LLC Danbury Connecticut
AMD SERVICES GROUP INC Pompano Beach Florida
CASTLE TO CONDO CARPET AND TILE CLEANING Palm Coast Florida
MGM RESTORATION LLC DBA MGM RESTORATION Brandon Florida
NEW GLOBAL VENTURES LLC DBA AA WATER RESTORATION Pompano Beach Florida
RESTORE904.COM, INC Jacksonville Florida
ALL RESTORATION SOLUTIONS, LLC Kennesaw Georgia
IDAHO CARPET CARE LLC DBA STEAMATIC OF IDAHO FALLS Idaho Falls Idaho
PURSUIT RESTORATION Boise Idaho
ALLEN RESTORATION GROUP, LLC. Addison Illinois
ALTA PROPERTY SERVICES, INC. Lyons Illinois
RESTORE TWENTY FOUR CORP DBA RESTORATION 1 OF LOCKPORT Lockport Illinois
RS1, INC. Oak Forest Illinois
ASSURANCE RESTORATION & REMODELING Avon Indiana
ELITE CLEAN STEAMERS Indianapolis Indiana
PERFECTION PROPERTY RESTORATION – DES MOINES Des Moines Iowa
APPELMAN CONSTRUCTION, LLC. DBA APCON – RESTORATION & RECONSTRUCTION Erlanger Kentucky
BESTPRO CLEANING, LLC Worcester Massachusetts
SOUTH SHORE FLOOD, FIRE & MOLD LLC Randolph Massachusetts
WATER FIRE MOLD Fitchburg Massachusetts
CONSTRUCTORS INCORPORATED Grand Rapids Michigan
MASTER CARE RESTORATION SERVICES, INC Livonia Michigan
FIRESTORM SERVICES LLC Starkville Mississippi
OSAGE RIDGE CONSTRUCTION DBA KEHR CONSTRUCTION Saint Charles Missouri
PROSTEAM CARPET CARE AND RESTORATION Saint Peters Missouri
ADVANCED CLEANING & RESTORATION SERVICES, LLC Gloversville New York
DACKSON SERVICES INC DBA RAINBOW INTERNATIONAL OF ORCHARD PARK Elma New York
MICHAEL BOWERMAN CARPET CLEANING INC DBA BOWERMAN CLEANING & RESTORATION Elmsford New York
STORM CHASER RESTORATION INC DBA RAINBOW INTERNATIONAL OF OZONE PARK Ozone Park New York
ADLER RESTORATION AND DEVELOPMENT Wilmington North Carolina
C&C FACILITY SERVICES, LLC. Kernersville North Carolina
DPRG, LLC DBA PROVIDENCE RESTORATION Monroe North Carolina
MOLD FREE NC LLC Greensboro North Carolina
INTERSTATE RESTORATION – TOLEDO Toledo Ohio
EMERGENCY STORM RESTORATION DBA ESR DISASTER HERO Tulsa Oklahoma
J&J FLOOR CARE INC Norman Oklahoma
PRECISION RESTORATION, INC. Edmond Oklahoma
MFH, LLC DBA SERVICEMASTER TEAM Feasterville Trevose Pennsylvania
ALL DRY SERVICES OF CHARLESTON North Charleston South Carolina
HOWARD’S GENERAL CONTRACTING LLC Fort Mill South Carolina
LOWCOUNTRY CRAWLSPACES LLC Ravenel South Carolina
PUROCLEAN OF MURFREESBORO Murfreesboro Tennessee
DFW RESTORATION AND MOLD REMOVAL Anna Texas
RESTORATION 1 OF WACO DBA RESTORATION 1 OF MCLENNAN COUNTY Waco Texas
SERVPRO OF SOUTH FRISCO / THE COLONY Frisco Texas
GENESIS HOME IMPROVEMENT, LLC Remington Virginia
JENKINS ENVIROMENTAL SERVICES Sterling Virginia
PROPERTY SPECIALIST RVA LLC DBA PAUL DAVIS RESTORATION OF WEST RICHMOND Richmond Virginia
RESTORATION 1 of CENTRAL WA Wenatchee Washington
LAKESHORE RESTORATION LLC Two Rivers Wisconsin

 