LAS VEGAS—January 2, 2019—The IICRC welcomed 65 new Certified Firms in December. Certified Firm status provides potential customers a third-party endorsement of a company and its level of professionalism and training.

Certified Firm status includes other benefits like access to the IICRC logo, education opportunities, and marketing materials. View the Certified Firm brochure, which explains deferent benefits depending on the firm type (single location, multi-location, or large franchise) in the “One Size Does Not Fit All” section—as well as other specifics of the program.

To become a Certified Firm, companies within the carpet cleaning, restoration, and inspection industries must have at least one IICRC Certified Technician on staff to begin the application process. IICRC introduced a one-step digital application for simplified Certified Firm application.

Below are the new Certified Firms for December, and all currently Certified Firms are listed in the IICRC Global Locator:

 

NEW IICRC CERTIFIED FIRMS IN DECEMBER

CITY

STATE
Stinnett Restoration Llc. Dba Rainbow International Restoration & Cleaning Of Huntsville Huntsville Alabama
Breaux Inc. Dba Floor Medic Daphne Alabama
K. Berger Construction, Inc. Dothan Alabama
Far North Services Llc. Wasilla Alaska
Fire Ant Contracting Ltd. Calgary Alberta
Restosure Restoration Inc. New Westminster British Columbia
Gm Renovations Inc. San Diego California
Servpro Of North Sacramento Sacramento California
Lions Home, Inc. Dba Idri Restoration San Diego California
Rocky Mountain Restoration Denver Colorado
Tmg Cleaning Services Llc Mystic Connecticut
Good As New Cleaning Crew Rehoboth Beach Delaware
Stanley Steemer – Wilmington #102 New Castle Delaware
Hutchins Investment Corporation Llc Dba Evans Family Cleaning Service Tampa Florida
Comeback Restoration Llc Gulf Breeze Florida
All Island Cleaning And Restoration, Inc Rockledge Florida
Universal Restoration Of North Florida Llc Jacksonville Florida
Restoration Heros America Llc Dba Advantaclean Of Gwinnett County Llc Suwanee Georgia
Infinite Floorcare Woodstock Georgia
Re Peacok Enterprises Inc Dba Advantaclean Of Brunswick Brunswick Georgia
Complete Water Removal And Restoration Inc. Cumming Georgia
Aftermath Services Llc Aurora Illinois
Pro Reconstruction Experts Inc Arlington Heights Illinois
Oc Restoration Naperville Illinois
Conquest Building Services Inc. Round Lake Illinois
Final Call Restoration, Llc Dba 911 Restoration Des Moines Des Moines Iowa
Karr Llc Dba Restoration 380 Cedar Rapids Iowa
Griffin Plumbing & Piping, Inc. Paducah Kentucky
Bylt, Llc Millersville Maryland
Superior Design & Restoration, Llc Perry Hall Maryland
Strong Wall Construction Nottingham Maryland
Vandam & Krusinga Kalamazoo Michigan
First Point Construction & Restoration Southfield Michigan
Mbb Construction Services, Inc. Hanover Minnesota
Veloci Performance Products Savage Minnesota
Solutions System Inc. Ozark Missouri
Restoration 1 Of Kansas City Kansas City Missouri
Grand City Properties Llc Dba Restoration 1 Of Greater Las Vegas Las Vegas Nevada
Four Elements Las Vegas Nevada
Aerotek Environmental, Llc Mount Laurel New Jersey
Clean Md Commercial Cleaning Inc. Orchard Park New York
Wardour Restoration Inc Dba Rainbow International Of Buffalo Buffalo New York
Gold Star Restoration Llc Brooklyn New York
Rsb Clean Restoration Inc Dba Puroclean Of Northwest Rochester Rochester New York
J.C. Broderick & Associates, Inc Hauppauge New York
Green Genie Llc. Cheektowaga New York
Superior Cleaning & Recovery Llc. Mansfield Ohio
Servicemaster Restore Markham Markham Ontario
Pnw Restoration Tigard Oregon
Vanr Llc Dba 1 800 Packouts Of Columbia Cayce South Carolina
Stop Service Team Of Professionals Fort Mill South Carolina
Restored Air Llc Moncks Corner South Carolina
Duraclean By Maid Over North Charleston South Carolina
Puroclean Of East Nashville Nashville Tennessee
Stanley Steemer Of Nashville, Llc Nashville Tennessee
Khi Construction Llc Spring Texas
Select Commercial Services, Llc Dallas Texas
Cleaning & Restoration Specialist Inc. San Antonio Texas
Veteran Restoration The Colony Texas
National Gc Group, Inc. Bedford Texas
G.A.R. Contractor, Inc. Manassas Park Virginia
Restoration Ninjas, Llc Norfolk Virginia
Builtgreenpro Llc Dba Tov Restoration Everett Washington
Mw Fire & Water Restoration, Llc. Wind Lake Wisconsin
Dry Source Llc Dba Dry Source Restoration Deerfield Wisconsin