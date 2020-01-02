LAS VEGAS—January 2, 2019—The IICRC welcomed 65 new Certified Firms in December. Certified Firm status provides potential customers a third-party endorsement of a company and its level of professionalism and training.
Certified Firm status includes other benefits like access to the IICRC logo, education opportunities, and marketing materials. View the Certified Firm brochure, which explains deferent benefits depending on the firm type (single location, multi-location, or large franchise) in the “One Size Does Not Fit All” section—as well as other specifics of the program.
To become a Certified Firm, companies within the carpet cleaning, restoration, and inspection industries must have at least one IICRC Certified Technician on staff to begin the application process. IICRC introduced a one-step digital application for simplified Certified Firm application.
Below are the new Certified Firms for December, and all currently Certified Firms are listed in the IICRC Global Locator:
|
NEW IICRC CERTIFIED FIRMS IN DECEMBER
|
CITY
|
STATE
|Stinnett Restoration Llc. Dba Rainbow International Restoration & Cleaning Of Huntsville
|Huntsville
|Alabama
|Breaux Inc. Dba Floor Medic
|Daphne
|Alabama
|K. Berger Construction, Inc.
|Dothan
|Alabama
|Far North Services Llc.
|Wasilla
|Alaska
|Fire Ant Contracting Ltd.
|Calgary
|Alberta
|Restosure Restoration Inc.
|New Westminster
|British Columbia
|Gm Renovations Inc.
|San Diego
|California
|Servpro Of North Sacramento
|Sacramento
|California
|Lions Home, Inc. Dba Idri Restoration
|San Diego
|California
|Rocky Mountain Restoration
|Denver
|Colorado
|Tmg Cleaning Services Llc
|Mystic
|Connecticut
|Good As New Cleaning Crew
|Rehoboth Beach
|Delaware
|Stanley Steemer – Wilmington #102
|New Castle
|Delaware
|Hutchins Investment Corporation Llc Dba Evans Family Cleaning Service
|Tampa
|Florida
|Comeback Restoration Llc
|Gulf Breeze
|Florida
|All Island Cleaning And Restoration, Inc
|Rockledge
|Florida
|Universal Restoration Of North Florida Llc
|Jacksonville
|Florida
|Restoration Heros America Llc Dba Advantaclean Of Gwinnett County Llc
|Suwanee
|Georgia
|Infinite Floorcare
|Woodstock
|Georgia
|Re Peacok Enterprises Inc Dba Advantaclean Of Brunswick
|Brunswick
|Georgia
|Complete Water Removal And Restoration Inc.
|Cumming
|Georgia
|Aftermath Services Llc
|Aurora
|Illinois
|Pro Reconstruction Experts Inc
|Arlington Heights
|Illinois
|Oc Restoration
|Naperville
|Illinois
|Conquest Building Services Inc.
|Round Lake
|Illinois
|Final Call Restoration, Llc Dba 911 Restoration Des Moines
|Des Moines
|Iowa
|Karr Llc Dba Restoration 380
|Cedar Rapids
|Iowa
|Griffin Plumbing & Piping, Inc.
|Paducah
|Kentucky
|Bylt, Llc
|Millersville
|Maryland
|Superior Design & Restoration, Llc
|Perry Hall
|Maryland
|Strong Wall Construction
|Nottingham
|Maryland
|Vandam & Krusinga
|Kalamazoo
|Michigan
|First Point Construction & Restoration
|Southfield
|Michigan
|Mbb Construction Services, Inc.
|Hanover
|Minnesota
|Veloci Performance Products
|Savage
|Minnesota
|Solutions System Inc.
|Ozark
|Missouri
|Restoration 1 Of Kansas City
|Kansas City
|Missouri
|Grand City Properties Llc Dba Restoration 1 Of Greater Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|Nevada
|Four Elements
|Las Vegas
|Nevada
|Aerotek Environmental, Llc
|Mount Laurel
|New Jersey
|Clean Md Commercial Cleaning Inc.
|Orchard Park
|New York
|Wardour Restoration Inc Dba Rainbow International Of Buffalo
|Buffalo
|New York
|Gold Star Restoration Llc
|Brooklyn
|New York
|Rsb Clean Restoration Inc Dba Puroclean Of Northwest Rochester
|Rochester
|New York
|J.C. Broderick & Associates, Inc
|Hauppauge
|New York
|Green Genie Llc.
|Cheektowaga
|New York
|Superior Cleaning & Recovery Llc.
|Mansfield
|Ohio
|Servicemaster Restore Markham
|Markham
|Ontario
|Pnw Restoration
|Tigard
|Oregon
|Vanr Llc Dba 1 800 Packouts Of Columbia
|Cayce
|South Carolina
|Stop Service Team Of Professionals
|Fort Mill
|South Carolina
|Restored Air Llc
|Moncks Corner
|South Carolina
|Duraclean By Maid Over
|North Charleston
|South Carolina
|Puroclean Of East Nashville
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|Stanley Steemer Of Nashville, Llc
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|Khi Construction Llc
|Spring
|Texas
|Select Commercial Services, Llc
|Dallas
|Texas
|Cleaning & Restoration Specialist Inc.
|San Antonio
|Texas
|Veteran Restoration
|The Colony
|Texas
|National Gc Group, Inc.
|Bedford
|Texas
|G.A.R. Contractor, Inc.
|Manassas Park
|Virginia
|Restoration Ninjas, Llc
|Norfolk
|Virginia
|Builtgreenpro Llc Dba Tov Restoration
|Everett
|Washington
|Mw Fire & Water Restoration, Llc.
|Wind Lake
|Wisconsin
|Dry Source Llc Dba Dry Source Restoration
|Deerfield
|Wisconsin
