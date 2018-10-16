LAS VEGAS — October 16, 2018 — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC), a global, ANSI-accredited standards developing organization, announced the election of four new members to its 2018-2019 Board of Directors. New members include Mark Drosdov, David Hodge, Tony Macaluso, and Ryan Tasovac. Scott Mitseff was also re-elected for an additional term.

Pete Duncanson will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Executive Committee, which includes returning chair-elect Kevin Pearson, as well as newly elected officers Steve Moran, first vice president; Carey Vermeulen, second vice president; Dan Mesenburg, treasurer; and Robert Pettyjohn, secretary.

“The IICRC is thrilled to see both new and familiar faces on the Board this year,” said Duncanson. “The combined expertise of these outstanding professionals will help the IICRC continue to grow and solidify its role as an industry leader.”

Additional continuing members of the 2018-2019 IICRC Board of Directors include Joe Dobbins, Jessika James, Paul Pleshek, and James Tole.

The IICRC certifies individuals in over 20 categories within the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 47,000 certified technicians and 6,000 certified firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.