LAS VEGAS, NV.—November 14, 2022—The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) today announced the election of four members to its 2022-2023 Board of Directors.

Elections were held during the IICRC’s November Shareholder meeting on November 10th in Las Vegas.

New members include returning Board member Casey Clark, and new members Darren Hudema, Craig Jasper, and Lonnie McDonald. Kevin Pearson will stay on the Board as the Immediate Past Chairman. IICRC’s Board Officers will be elected at a special Board meeting on November 17, 2022.

“The past year has been a great success for the Institute as we continued to see progress in our operations and service to IICRC Registrants and Certified Firms,” said IICRC President/Chairman Carey Vermeulen. “As we welcome the newly elected Board members to the IICRC Board, we’re excited to see what can be accomplished moving forward.”

Existing members of the 2022-2023 Board of Directors are: