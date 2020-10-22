LAS VEGAS—October 22, 2020—Following the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification’s (IICRC) Board of Directors election earlier this month, the IICRC Board is announcing the election of the 2021 Executive Committee.

The IICRC Executive Committee oversees the operations of the organization and, together with the Board, represents the interests of all IICRC constituents. Each major decision made within the organization is brought before both the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors.

The IICRC 2021 Executive Committee includes:

Kevin Pearson: Chairman of the Board

Carey Vermeulen: Chair-Elect

David Hodge: First Vice President

Joe Dobbins: Second Vice President

Scott Mitseff: Treasurer

Robert Pettyjohn: Secretary

Additional members of the 2021 Board of Directors include:

Bryan Brainerd

Robert Blochinger

Mark Drozdov

Craig Kersemeier

Tony Macaluso

Leslie Morrow

Darrell Paulson

Ryan Tasovac

James Tole

For more information about the 2020-2021 Board of Directors, please visit https://www.iicrc.org/IICRCBOD.

The IICRC is a global standards developing organization (SDO), accredited through the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), that credentials individuals in 20+ categories within the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 54,000 Certified Technicians and 6,000 Certified Firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, has an impact around the world. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials, or promote specific products brands, cleaning methods, or systems. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.