The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) is joining forces with ISSA and MediaEdge Communications to support ISSA Show Canada 2019, a new trade show and conference for the larger built environment. The joint trade show will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada, June 11-13, 2019. The trade show will be held in tandem with the REMI Show whose delegates will include building owners and managers. This joint event supports IFMA’s critical goal of unifying the global built environment industry.

IFMA began the process of unification through its landmark collaboration with the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) which helped integrate facility management (FM) disciplines into the larger broad built environment industry. More recently the IFMA Foundation released a new FM Training and Development Framework which seeks to unify training protocols for all aspects of facility management, including a track specifically for cleaning operations.

“The competitive focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship has made comprehensive asset management mission critical, advancing green technology that is transforming operations into a sophisticated strategic field,” said Don Gilpin, chief operating officer of IFMA. “In such a dynamic environment, FM professionals depend on the best practices and innovations that develop at an event like this. Just as a facility team requires many different players and skills, IFMA is proud to be working together with industry leaders across the spectrum to push the envelope and advance the profession.”

As part of its commitment to the success of the event, IFMA is helping to recruit keynote speakers and to develop educational programming. Details, including instructions for registration, can be found on the event’s website at: www.issashowcanada.com.

