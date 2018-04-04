NORCROSS, GA — April 4, 2018 — The Institute of Floor Covering Inspectors (IFCI) will hold two summer certification courses in Norcross, Georgia (Atlanta metro area): Advanced Ceramic Tile & Wood Inspector Certification, July 26-29, and Carpet & Hard Surface Inspector Certification, August 23-27.

The Advanced Ceramic Tile & Wood Inspector Certification course is the only ceramic tile certification class for inspectors of its kind. The course is scheduled for July 26-29 and requires a $995 class fee plus a $300 testing fee for those who want to certify. Among other topics, it will explore:

Why gaps come and go,

How to tell if gaps are caused by manufacturing problems, installation issues, or locally related,

Causes of splinters an delamination of engineered wood,

Wood and bamboo inspection processes,

Shrinkage, buckling, and cupping,

Differences between porcelain and ceramic tiles,

How tiles are made,

Interpretation of manufacturing standards,

Performing tile field measurements,

What to look for when inspecting natural stone,

Membranes, cracking, calculate warpage, and lippage,

The coefficient of friction testing.

“Our step-by-step procedures take the guesswork out of inspecting,” organizers said. “This class will give you the necessary information to perform with confidence those tricky Ceramic Tile and Hardwood inspections.”

◊◊◊

The Carpet & Hard Surface Inspector Certification course is a fast-paced, hands-on certification course designed for:

Certified inspectors who want to update and sharpen their skills, or add an additional certification to their CV,

Those looking to become a certified inspector,

Those who would like to learn how to inspect without becoming certified,

Those looking for a new full- or part-time career.

In this course, students perform hands-on inspections; examine defective/damaged material; practice step-by-step inspection procedures; learn which field tests need to be done and how to do them; and how to prepare a well-documented report.

Note that new inspectors will need to study extensively before the course. Contact the IFCI for more information on pre-course study.

This course is scheduled for August 23-27 and requires a $1,495 class fee plus a $250 testing fee for those who wish to certify.

◊◊◊

Both courses will be held at IFCI headquarters at 1856 Corporate Drive, Suite 100, Norcross, GA, 30093.

For further information, contact the IFCI.