NORCROSS, GA — April 4, 2018 — The Institute of Floor Covering Inspectors (IFCI) will hold two summer certification courses in Norcross, Georgia (Atlanta metro area): Advanced Ceramic Tile & Wood Inspector Certification, July 26-29, and Carpet & Hard Surface Inspector Certification, August 23-27.
The Advanced Ceramic Tile & Wood Inspector Certification course is the only ceramic tile certification class for inspectors of its kind. The course is scheduled for July 26-29 and requires a $995 class fee plus a $300 testing fee for those who want to certify. Among other topics, it will explore:
- Why gaps come and go,
- How to tell if gaps are caused by manufacturing problems, installation issues, or locally related,
- Causes of splinters an delamination of engineered wood,
- Wood and bamboo inspection processes,
- Shrinkage, buckling, and cupping,
- Differences between porcelain and ceramic tiles,
- How tiles are made,
- Interpretation of manufacturing standards,
- Performing tile field measurements,
- What to look for when inspecting natural stone,
- Membranes, cracking, calculate warpage, and lippage,
- The coefficient of friction testing.
“Our step-by-step procedures take the guesswork out of inspecting,” organizers said. “This class will give you the necessary information to perform with confidence those tricky Ceramic Tile and Hardwood inspections.”
◊◊◊
The Carpet & Hard Surface Inspector Certification course is a fast-paced, hands-on certification course designed for:
- Certified inspectors who want to update and sharpen their skills, or add an additional certification to their CV,
- Those looking to become a certified inspector,
- Those who would like to learn how to inspect without becoming certified,
- Those looking for a new full- or part-time career.
In this course, students perform hands-on inspections; examine defective/damaged material; practice step-by-step inspection procedures; learn which field tests need to be done and how to do them; and how to prepare a well-documented report.
Note that new inspectors will need to study extensively before the course. Contact the IFCI for more information on pre-course study.
This course is scheduled for August 23-27 and requires a $1,495 class fee plus a $250 testing fee for those who wish to certify.
◊◊◊
Both courses will be held at IFCI headquarters at 1856 Corporate Drive, Suite 100, Norcross, GA, 30093.
For further information, contact the IFCI.