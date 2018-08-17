by Jeff Cross, executive editor

Michael Patterson is the executive director of IEHA, which is the in-house service provider division of ISSA. It’s OK, don’t feel bad. I had to look up what that meant, too.

In a nutshell, what Michael does is run an association for those of you who work in the facility maintenance space. There are some 1,300 members in IEHA. You know where you fit, as a manager of some type who directs housekeeping or cleaning operations in commercial, industrial, or institutional facility buildings.

Yep, that’s right… you are the boss, at least in charge of something. You make decisions and take care of challenges every day.

Now, to the point of this rambling. Michael feels you should get to know IEHA and, just as important, come to Dallas for the next ISSA Show. It’s scheduled for October 29-November 1. Follow this link for more info.

Let’s ask Michael a few questions.

Q: Who is going to be at the ISSA Show?

We will have IEHA members from all lines of the housekeeping service from all over the world, and it is my job to ensure that IEHA members have a great experience and glean knowledge that they will be able to take back to their employers and implement best practices. They will also leave with first-hand knowledge from industry leaders and manufacturers, while experiencing the latest and greatest technology.

Q: What are some take-away opportunities, and how will attendees benefit from the ISSA Show?

The educational sessions throughout the week are world-class, and designed to not only expand your general knowledge base within your respective industry or line of service, but you will leave the Show saying “WOW! I can take this information back to my employer but I will also be able to utilize this in my personal life.” We are encouraging members to use the event planner app to design a trade show floor strategy this year. Work smarter and not harder.

Q: What is new this year that we can all look forward to?

IEHA is launching its healthcare initiative. Visit booth 1357 and prepare to be wowed. There will be industry related specialty pavilions this year. The “TEAM ISSA Welcome Reception” on Monday night is going to be spectacular. IEHA has always had great parties with food, dancing, and fun. But this year it will bigger and better than ever. IEHA is joining with ARCSI and ISSA Canada to host the event. Great time to network, meet old friends and make new ones from different segments of the cleaning industry. For those that don’t know and will be looking something to do on Wednesday night. Let me let you in on a secret: Your All Access Pass will grant you access to the biggest Halloween Party in Dallas on Wednesday night, the ISSA Backlot Bash. There will be food, live entertainment, and just plain fun, Texas style.

Q: How does the ISSA Show differ from other industry shows or events?

For IEHA members. we were a co-location partner for 18 years before the merger, and the members say it is the one industry tradeshow and convention they look forward to attending each year. Having been a member of IEHA for 30 years, and attending more than 20 of the tradeshows, I can personally say it is the one show that truly brings the entire cleaning industry together to learn, network, and see the latest and greatest products on the show floor with more than 700 vendors. IEHA members get the best of both worlds — world class education, specialty certification classes, and a tradeshow that will leave you in total awe. I attend other industry-related conferences, but the ISSA Show will leave you saying, “It’s true… they do everything BIG in Texas.” Don’t delay. Get registered and we will see you in Dallas!

Click here for all the details!