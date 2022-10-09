In this special report, Cleanfax Media Director Jeff Cross interviews Peter Crosa, AIC, RPA, an independent insurance adjuster, about the situation in Florida. Recovery efforts are underway.

Crosa shares his own experience and observations from when Hurricane Ian hit the shores of Florida and worked its way across the state, causing havoc and devastation along the way. He comments on the dire situation ongoing right now, and what he sees as challenges for recovery efforts, especially with insurance coverage concerns as disaster restoration professionals converge on the state.

Watch the interview here: