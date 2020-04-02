MUKILTEO, Wash.—April 2, 2020—Cleaning and restoration professionals will now have access to free online training through HydraMaster University, a resource launched by the truckmount equipment manufacturer. The training center is a growing and continually updated compilation of HydraMaster’s articles, blog posts, technical tips, training videos, and other resources that professionals can access from a computer, smartphone, or tablet.

HydraMaster University is divided into four content sections:

Selecting the right product

On-the-job procedures

Technical service and support

Business marketing and management

The database of more than 160 training and reference materials is designed to provide quick-access support for professionals who want to review concepts, reinforce training, or look up information related to a specific job. It is not intended to replace traditional IICRC classroom instruction or hands-on training available from your local HydraMaster Distributor. Access HydraMaster University online at https://hydramaster.com/university/.

Also check out these other resources from HydraMaster:

Equipment troubleshooting app: https://apps.appmachine.com/hydramastersupportapp

Cleaning procedure app: http://apps.appmachine.com/cleanmaster

Interactive cleaning procedures guide: https://hydramaster.com/cleaning-guides/