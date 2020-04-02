MUKILTEO, Wash.—April 2, 2020—Cleaning and restoration professionals will now have access to free online training through HydraMaster University, a resource launched by the truckmount equipment manufacturer. The training center is a growing and continually updated compilation of HydraMaster’s articles, blog posts, technical tips, training videos, and other resources that professionals can access from a computer, smartphone, or tablet.
HydraMaster University is divided into four content sections:
- Selecting the right product
- On-the-job procedures
- Technical service and support
- Business marketing and management
The database of more than 160 training and reference materials is designed to provide quick-access support for professionals who want to review concepts, reinforce training, or look up information related to a specific job. It is not intended to replace traditional IICRC classroom instruction or hands-on training available from your local HydraMaster Distributor. Access HydraMaster University online at https://hydramaster.com/university/.
Also check out these other resources from HydraMaster:
- Equipment troubleshooting app: https://apps.appmachine.com/hydramastersupportapp
- Cleaning procedure app: http://apps.appmachine.com/cleanmaster
- Interactive cleaning procedures guide: https://hydramaster.com/cleaning-guides/
HydraMaster is a manufacturer of truckmount cleaning systems, accessories, and chemicals. HydraMaster’s product line includes portable extractors, restoration equipment, restorative cleaning and deodorizing chemical solutions, innovative tools, and accessories. The equipment is hand built in the company’s factory in Mukilteo, Washington. HydraMaster truckmounts are sold, supported, and serviced worldwide. For more information on HydraMaster, contact your local HydraMaster Distributor or visit https://hydramaster.com/. To find your local HydraMaster distributor, visit https://hydramaster.com/dealer-locator/.
