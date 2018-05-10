MUKILTEO, WA — May 10, 2018 — HydraMaster recently unveiled the RX20 NEXTGEN, which offers advancements on its popular RX20 rotary extractor made with input from cleaning and restoration contractors worldwide, according to a press release.

“[We] introduced rotary jet extraction cleaning to the industry 35 years ago with three primary goals: A higher level of cleaning performance in a carpet cleaning wand, faster drying, and reducing fatigue for the cleaning technician,” the company said in the release. “Now HydraMaster is raising the stakes in rotary extractors with the introduction of the RX20 NEXTGEN.”

The RX20 NEXTGEN offers easier handling and greater comfort in operation than previous extractors. HydraMaster has extended deep cleaning reach and optimized productivity with an on-board crevice tool to improve vacuum-ability to the edges and corners. Extracted water and soil are visible through the site tube in the on-board crevice tool, and the handle has been ergonomically enhanced and redesigned for operator comfort.

On-board detailed operation instructions make it easier to train new technicians, and an additional switch sustains head rotation and allows for operation with left hand only. The RX20 NEXTGEN also has a new no-slip handle locking mechanism.

HydraMaster adds, “We have streamlined manufacturing processes for better affordability without compromising performance, reliability, and durability.”

For more information, on the RX20 NEXTGEN, visit www.hydramaster.com.