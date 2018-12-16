EVERETT, WA — December 16, 2018 — As part of their planning meeting for 2019, the HydraMaster sales team worked together on a project to serve the local community near HydraMaster world headquarters in Mukilteo, Washington. This year, they restoratively cleaned all the carpet, hard surface floors, and upholstery at the Cocoon House in Everett, Washington.

The Cocoon House is a non-profit shelter whose mission is “to empower young people, families, and the community to break the cycle of homelessness through outreach, housing, and prevention. This mission supports the belief that every young person deserves a home and the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential.” You can learn more about the Cocoon House at http://www.cocoonhouse.org/ .

Together, the Hydramaster team successfully cleaned the shelter in one evening, providing them with another hands-on opportunity to use many of the products that HydraMaster has recently introduced.

New HydraMaster owner, Josh Howard, participated in the event. He said, “Part of our mission as a company is to give back to the community. I was proud of our team for the hard work they put in, and we are looking forward to identifying future opportunities for reaching out to help worthy organizations.”