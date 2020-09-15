UNITED STATES—September 15, 2020— Hurricane Sally, currently a Category 1 storm, is inching toward the Mississippi coast at just 2 mph as its outer bands batter Alabama and the Florida Panhandle with rain. Forecasters are telling residents to prepare for a potentially historic rainfall event that could bring 10 to 30 inches of rain and significant flooding to southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle with flash flooding possible well inland, according to CNN. The slow-moving storm will likely not make landfall until early Wednesday near the Mississippi-Alabama state line, and life-threatening storm surge of 6 to 9 feet is expected along the Mississippi and Alabama coasts.

With maximum sustained winds at 85 mph, downed trees and power outages are likely and tornados are also possible. Hurricane Sally’s forecasted track has shifted several times, leading to uncertainty about its precise landfall, according to The New York Times. Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama have all announced mandatory evacuations of coastal areas ahead of the storm. Shelters have been opened for evacuees, but they are operating at reduced capacity due to COVID-19.

At the peak of what has been a record-breaking hurricane season, there were five tropical cyclones churning in the Atlantic on Monday for just the second time on record, according to The Washington Post. As Hurricane Sally crawled toward the Gulf Coast, Hurricane Paulette made landfall early Monday in Bermuda as a Category 1 storm. Tropical Storm Teddy formed early Monday between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Leeward Islands and is expected to remain at sea but strengthen to a Category 3 storm by Friday. Tropical Storm Vicky also formed out at sea and is expected to remain over open water until it degenerates by Thursday. Rene peaked as a tropical storm last week before weakening to a tropical depression in the Central Atlantic where it has continued to dissipate. Vicky marks the 20th named storm this season which has been churning at a record pace, far surpassing the seasonal average of 12 named storms.